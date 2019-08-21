Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (PFO) Is At $12.75 Formed Wedge; Fortuna Silver Mines Ordinary Shares (canada (FSM) Shorts Lowered By 51.92%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (PFO) formed wedge up with $13.77 target or 8.00% above today’s $12.75 share price. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (PFO) has $160.42 million valuation. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.75. About 12,316 shares traded. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc Ordinary Shares (canada (NYSE:FSM) had a decrease of 51.92% in short interest. FSM's SI was 798,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 51.92% from 1.66 million shares previously. With 1.59M avg volume, 1 days are for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc Ordinary Shares (canada (NYSE:FSM)'s short sellers to cover FSM's short positions. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.83. About 282,054 shares traded. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.65, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 60.66 million shares or 10.52% less from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Investment Rech Inc stated it has 106,730 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 3.20 million shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The reported 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). U S Glob Invsts, a Texas-based fund reported 277,363 shares. Raymond James Associate holds 0% or 37,065 shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0% or 34,760 shares in its portfolio. Agf Invs Inc holds 462,707 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Company reported 4,845 shares. Mason Hill Advsrs Limited Com owns 783,924 shares for 3.09% of their portfolio. British Columbia Inv Management invested in 0.02% or 431,136 shares. Mirae Asset Glob reported 2.86 million shares. Cibc reported 200,359 shares stake. Quantitative Systematic Strategies reported 15,933 shares.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of mineral properties in Latin America. The company has market cap of $616.80 million. The firm explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It has a 29.24 P/E ratio. It holds interests in the Caylloma mine located in southern Peru; and the San Jose mine located in the State of Oaxaca in southern Mexico, as well as develops the Lindero gold project situated in northwestern Argentina.