Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (PFD) Is At $15.10 Formed Wedge; Permit Capital Increased By $1.01 Million Its Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Stake

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (PFD) formed wedge up with $15.70 target or 4.00% above today’s $15.10 share price. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (PFD) has $169.33 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.1. About 14,369 shares traded. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Permit Capital Llc increased Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) stake by 18.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Permit Capital Llc acquired 77,500 shares as Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG)’s stock declined 11.81%. The Permit Capital Llc holds 490,000 shares with $6.46 million value, up from 412,500 last quarter. Mgic Invt Corp Wis now has $4.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $12.4. About 708,286 shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR THE QUARTER WERE $232.1 MILLION, COMPARED TO $229.1 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Program; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Releases Monthly Operating Statistics; 09/04/2018 – MGIC MARCH ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENCY INVENTORY DOWN 9.1%; 22/03/2018 – MGIC HIRES SEAN VALCAMP, VP, CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER; 13/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to FICS’ Loan Producer; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Reduced Borrower-Paid Premium Rates; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Rev $265.8M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 3 investors sold Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. shares while 9 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 658,533 shares or 4.15% more from 632,295 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn holds 21,831 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fiera Corporation holds 0% or 11,562 shares in its portfolio. Covington Cap has invested 0.01% in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD). 53,300 were accumulated by Partnervest Advisory Ser Ltd Co. Creative Planning has 0% invested in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD). Moreover, Rmb Lc has 0% invested in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 30,966 shares or 0% of its portfolio. National Bank Of America Corporation De, North Carolina-based fund reported 25,989 shares. Invesco Limited owns 0% invested in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) for 42,574 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs owns 11,859 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 1,450 shares. Pnc Financial Services Grp Incorporated Inc has invested 0% in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD). Raymond James And Assoc accumulated 0% or 11,958 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) for 27,629 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) for 2,370 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Llc accumulated 25,158 shares or 0% of the stock. Piedmont Advisors holds 11,235 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Inc Oh accumulated 12,484 shares or 0% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.07% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Westport Asset Mgmt owns 275,000 shares or 2.54% of their US portfolio. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Us Savings Bank De reported 15,500 shares. Philadelphia Of San Francisco Limited reported 390,777 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% or 133,075 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 1.04 million shares. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 419,819 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 28,177 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs reported 5,850 shares stake. Bogle Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership De invested 0.73% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG).