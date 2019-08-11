Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (PFD) Is At $15.10 Formed Wedge; Harding Loevner LP Decreased Its Weibo (WB) Holding

Harding Loevner Lp decreased Weibo Corp (WB) stake by 54.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harding Loevner Lp sold 1.68 million shares as Weibo Corp (WB)’s stock declined 42.35%. The Harding Loevner Lp holds 1.43 million shares with $88.51 million value, down from 3.11M last quarter. Weibo Corp now has $8.00B valuation. The stock decreased 3.32% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.53. About 1.02M shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 28/05/2018 – China’s Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked; 04/04/2018 – THERE WON’T BE A WINNER IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA WEIBO COMMENTARY

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (PFD) formed wedge up with $15.86 target or 5.00% above today’s $15.10 share price. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (PFD) has $169.33 million valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.1. About 10,513 shares traded. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 6.45% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.62 per share. WB’s profit will be $130.51M for 15.31 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Weibo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.12% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Weibo (NASDAQ:WB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Weibo had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Sunday, March 10 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Limited has 49,875 shares. Dsm Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.13M shares. Bb&T reported 3,862 shares. Nomura Asset Com Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Blackrock Inc accumulated 2.95 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Kenmare Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 15,002 shares. Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 7,547 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited has invested 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Fmr Limited Liability accumulated 414 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). First LP has invested 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Invesco Limited invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). State Street Corporation owns 1.17 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset holds 0% or 5,901 shares in its portfolio.

Harding Loevner Lp increased Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 35,068 shares to 1.46M valued at $343.67M in 2019Q1. It also upped Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) stake by 287,036 shares and now owns 17.35M shares. 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) was raised too.

More notable recent Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ENPH, ON, HPE, WB – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weibo: A Unique Social Network In China – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Expect FNI To Hit $42 – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Relative Strength Alert For Weibo Corp – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Weibo Corporation (WB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 3 investors sold Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. shares while 9 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 658,533 shares or 4.15% more from 632,295 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs accumulated 0% or 11,859 shares. Us Comml Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 300 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn invested in 0% or 21,831 shares. Fiera Cap Corp invested in 11,562 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 167,054 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 30,200 are held by Da Davidson And. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD). Covington Cap stated it has 15,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com holds 0% in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) or 2,370 shares. Pnc Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD). Regions Fincl Corp stated it has 0% in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD). Creative Planning has 0% invested in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) for 10,089 shares. Lpl Fin Limited Liability Corporation reported 27,629 shares. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability reported 53,300 shares stake. First Hawaiian Savings Bank reported 3,120 shares stake.