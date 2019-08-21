Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (PFD) Is At $14.87 Formed Wedge; Lincoln Educational Services Has 1.29 Sentiment

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (LINC) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.74, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 9 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 7 trimmed and sold equity positions in Lincoln Educational Services Corp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 14.56 million shares, up from 14.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Lincoln Educational Services Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 4 Increased: 6 New Position: 3.

More notable recent Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 19th – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lincoln Educational Services Corporation Reports Seventh Consecutive Quarter of Student Start Growth and Improved Operating Performance During Second Quarter; Remains on Target to Achieve Full Year 2019 Profitability – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Lincoln Tech & Mazda Brand Announce New Technician Training Opportunity at Queens campus – PRNewswire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Student Starts continue to grow at Lincoln Educational Services – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

The stock increased 3.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.94. About 34,252 shares traded or 5.22% up from the average. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) has risen 4.52% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LINC News: 09/05/2018 – Lincoln Educational Backs FY18 Revenue View of Low Single-Digit Growth; 09/05/2018 – LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORP – ON A SAME SCHOOL BASIS, GENERATED 1.5% REVENUE GROWTH AND STUDENT START GROWTH OF 2.2% IN QTR; 09/05/2018 – Lincoln Educational Short-Interest Ratio Rises 68% to 12 Days; 09/05/2018 – LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORP – CO IS REITERATING GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON FEBRUARY 28, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Lincoln Tech Expands Partnership with Bridgestone Retail Operations to Provide Nationwide Workforce Development; 09/05/2018 – Lincoln Educational 1Q Rev $61.9M; 09/05/2018 – Lincoln Educational 1Q Loss $6.9M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lincoln Educational Services Corpor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LINC); 09/05/2018 – LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORP – COMPANY REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – Lincoln Educational Backs FY18 Operating Income View of Breakeven to Loss of $3M

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services in the United States. The company has market cap of $48.95 million. It offers bachelor's degree, associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology, skilled trades, healthcare services, hospitality services, and business and information technology areas to recent high school graduates and working adults. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates 28 schools in 15 states under the Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln College of New England, Lincoln Culinary Institute, Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences, and associated brand names.