Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (FBC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED)

As Savings & Loans businesses, Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:FBC) and Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flagstar Bancorp Inc. 33 2.02 N/A 3.44 10.02 Oconee Federal Financial Corp. 25 8.06 N/A 0.80 29.56

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Flagstar Bancorp Inc. and Oconee Federal Financial Corp. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Flagstar Bancorp Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Flagstar Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Oconee Federal Financial Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Flagstar Bancorp Inc. and Oconee Federal Financial Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flagstar Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.2% 1% Oconee Federal Financial Corp. 0.00% 4.2% 0.7%

Risk and Volatility

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.24 beta. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. on the other hand, has 0.17 beta which makes it 83.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Flagstar Bancorp Inc. and Oconee Federal Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 4.6% respectively. Insiders owned 0.8% of Flagstar Bancorp Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Oconee Federal Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flagstar Bancorp Inc. -0.78% 3.45% -2.52% 13.16% 0.79% 30.61% Oconee Federal Financial Corp. -0.54% 1.86% -13.25% -9.79% -19.38% -5.62%

For the past year Flagstar Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend while Oconee Federal Financial Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Flagstar Bancorp Inc. beats Oconee Federal Financial Corp.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit. It also provides other financial services to consumer and commercial customers, including lines of credit; revolving credit; treasury management solutions; equipment leasing; inventory and accounts receivable lending; and capital markets services comprising interest rate risk protection products. This segment serves consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers through its branch banking, business and commercial banking, government banking, warehouse lending, and held-for-investment (HFI) portfolio groups. The companyÂ’s Mortgage Originations segment originates, acquires, and sells one-to-four family residential mortgage loans through home loan and, national call centers, Internet, unaffiliated banks, mortgage banking, and brokerage companies. Its Mortgage Servicing segment offers services and subservices mortgage loans; and residential mortgages HFI and mortgage servicing rights, as well as noninterest-bearing escrow services. At December 31, 2016, the company operated a regional office in Jackson, Michigan; and 99 full services banking branches in Michigan, as well as leased 31 retail offices located in 19 states, 4 wholesale lending offices, and 3 commercial lending offices. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates through its executive office and seven branch offices located in Oconee County, South Carolina; Stephens County, Georgia; and Rabun County, Georgia. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Seneca, South Carolina. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Oconee Federal, MHC.