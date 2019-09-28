Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (FBC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:FBC) and Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) compete with each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flagstar Bancorp Inc. 36 5.81 28.15M 3.44 10.02 Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 18 0.00 25.48M 0.79 24.77

Table 1 highlights Flagstar Bancorp Inc. and Live Oak Bancshares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Flagstar Bancorp Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Flagstar Bancorp Inc. is presently more affordable than Live Oak Bancshares Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flagstar Bancorp Inc. 77,805,417.36% 12.2% 1% Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 139,616,438.36% 10.6% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

Flagstar Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.24 beta. Live Oak Bancshares Inc.’s 1.06 beta is the reason why it is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Flagstar Bancorp Inc. shares and 51.7% of Live Oak Bancshares Inc. shares. Flagstar Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, Live Oak Bancshares Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flagstar Bancorp Inc. -0.78% 3.45% -2.52% 13.16% 0.79% 30.61% Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 15.21% 13.59% 13.86% 41.5% -31.08% 31.47%

For the past year Flagstar Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Live Oak Bancshares Inc.

Summary

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Live Oak Bancshares Inc.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit. It also provides other financial services to consumer and commercial customers, including lines of credit; revolving credit; treasury management solutions; equipment leasing; inventory and accounts receivable lending; and capital markets services comprising interest rate risk protection products. This segment serves consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers through its branch banking, business and commercial banking, government banking, warehouse lending, and held-for-investment (HFI) portfolio groups. The companyÂ’s Mortgage Originations segment originates, acquires, and sells one-to-four family residential mortgage loans through home loan and, national call centers, Internet, unaffiliated banks, mortgage banking, and brokerage companies. Its Mortgage Servicing segment offers services and subservices mortgage loans; and residential mortgages HFI and mortgage servicing rights, as well as noninterest-bearing escrow services. At December 31, 2016, the company operated a regional office in Jackson, Michigan; and 99 full services banking branches in Michigan, as well as leased 31 retail offices located in 19 states, 4 wholesale lending offices, and 3 commercial lending offices. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.