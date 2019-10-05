Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (FBC) EPS Estimated At $0.99; Last Week The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM) Analysts

Analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to report $0.99 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 16.47% from last quarter’s $0.85 EPS. FBC’s profit would be $55.91 million giving it 9.57 P/E if the $0.99 EPS is correct. After having $0.71 EPS previously, Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 39.44% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $37.89. About 131,249 shares traded. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) has risen 0.79% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FBC News: 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $106M; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-3INV; 22/05/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Flagstar to Audiocast Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 22/04/2018 – DJ Flagstar Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBC); 15/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE FLAGSTAR MORTGAGE TRUST 2018-3INV; PRESALE; 28/03/2018 – Flagstar Bank Receives Fannie Mae’s STAR Performer Award for Third Straight Year; 15/05/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-3INV (FSMT 2018-3INV); 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-3INV; 15/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-3INV; Presale Issued

Among 6 analysts covering Boston Beer Company (NYSE:SAM), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Boston Beer Company has $46000 highest and $32000 lowest target. $375’s average target is -2.81% below currents $385.84 stock price. Boston Beer Company had 10 analyst reports since May 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, October 4 by UBS. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by Jefferies. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Thursday, September 26. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform” on Wednesday, August 7. See The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) latest ratings:

04/10/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $305.0000 New Target: $390.0000 Upgrade

27/09/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $380.0000 Initiates Coverage On

26/09/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $350.0000 New Target: $410.0000 Upgrade

20/09/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Neutral New Target: $333.0000 Initiates Coverage On

03/09/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $360.0000 New Target: $332.0000 Downgrade

07/08/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform New Target: $460.0000 Upgrade

26/07/2019 Broker: Inc. (The) Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse New Target: $320.0000 375.0000

10/06/2019 Broker: Inc. (The) Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse 320.0000

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: Inc. (The) Common Stock Rating: Macquarie New Target: $325.0000 365.0000

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. shares while 38 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 53.83 million shares or 1.50% less from 54.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Intl Gp accumulated 0% or 21,423 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 31,729 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs invested in 104,110 shares or 0.08% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 9,799 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 12,183 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Boston Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 35,973 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Sei stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 30,914 shares. Blair William And Communication Il has invested 0.02% in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Legal General Group Public Ltd Co owns 78,295 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp holds 0% or 981 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl has 499,802 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Comerica Bancorp reported 27,153 shares. Susquehanna Intl Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). State Street Corp holds 830,804 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding firm for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.14 billion. The Company’s Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit. It has a 10.98 P/E ratio. It also provides other financial services to consumer and commercial customers, including lines of credit; revolving credit; treasury management solutions; equipment leasing; inventory and accounts receivable lending; and capital markets services comprising interest rate risk protection products.

The stock increased 3.97% or $14.73 during the last trading session, reaching $385.84. About 165,342 shares traded. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 42.74% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 16/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 30/03/2018 – Boston Beer Amends $150M Credit Pact; Changes Include Extension to 2023 From 2019 and Covenant Changes; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Tops Estimates as New CEO Takes Over — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER MAINTAINS 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS/SHR VIEW; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER SEES FY EPS $6.30 TO $7.30, EST. $6.87; 04/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC – 2018 ESTIMATED CAPITAL SPENDING OF BETWEEN $55 MLN AND $65 MLN; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $162; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – ON MARCH 27, ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND CO’S EXISTING $150 MLN REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Boston Beer: Is the Fizz Back in the Bottle? — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 24 investors sold The Boston Beer Company, Inc. shares while 77 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 8.47 million shares or 0.10% less from 8.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teton Advsr has 6,500 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,711 shares stake. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,381 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bogle Investment L P De reported 25,553 shares. Aqr Limited Liability Co holds 0.16% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) or 385,378 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 24,168 shares. Hanlon Inv Mgmt accumulated 532 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 1,032 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Corp accumulated 4,929 shares or 0% of the stock. 42,757 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. Gemmer Asset Limited Company has 19 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James Svcs Advsr Inc invested in 1,291 shares. 47,173 are owned by D E Shaw &.

