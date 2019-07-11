Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (FBC) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Savings & Loans company, Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:FBC) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 50.12% institutional ownership for its peers. 1% of Flagstar Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.34% of all Savings & Loans companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Flagstar Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flagstar Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.90% 0.50% Industry Average 18.54% 7.52% 0.94%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Flagstar Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Flagstar Bancorp Inc. N/A 32 10.04 Industry Average 41.46M 223.68M 19.76

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flagstar Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.43 2.45

$37 is the average price target of Flagstar Bancorp Inc., with a potential upside of 12.67%. As a group, Savings & Loans companies have a potential upside of 0.82%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Flagstar Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flagstar Bancorp Inc. -6.65% -9.16% 1.38% 1.28% -4.59% 22.84% Industry Average 2.16% 4.10% 5.59% 7.66% 14.35% 13.41%

For the past year Flagstar Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. is 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.23. In other hand, Flagstar Bancorp Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.68 which is 32.19% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Flagstar Bancorp Inc.’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors Flagstar Bancorp Inc.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit. It also provides other financial services to consumer and commercial customers, including lines of credit; revolving credit; treasury management solutions; equipment leasing; inventory and accounts receivable lending; and capital markets services comprising interest rate risk protection products. This segment serves consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers through its branch banking, business and commercial banking, government banking, warehouse lending, and held-for-investment (HFI) portfolio groups. The companyÂ’s Mortgage Originations segment originates, acquires, and sells one-to-four family residential mortgage loans through home loan and, national call centers, Internet, unaffiliated banks, mortgage banking, and brokerage companies. Its Mortgage Servicing segment offers services and subservices mortgage loans; and residential mortgages HFI and mortgage servicing rights, as well as noninterest-bearing escrow services. At December 31, 2016, the company operated a regional office in Jackson, Michigan; and 99 full services banking branches in Michigan, as well as leased 31 retail offices located in 19 states, 4 wholesale lending offices, and 3 commercial lending offices. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.