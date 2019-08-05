Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (FBC) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:FBC) is a company in the Savings & Loans industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 49.22% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Flagstar Bancorp Inc. has 0.8% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 5.72% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Flagstar Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flagstar Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.20% 1.00% Industry Average 18.11% 8.23% 0.94%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Flagstar Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Flagstar Bancorp Inc. N/A 33 10.02 Industry Average 41.47M 228.92M 20.26

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Flagstar Bancorp Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flagstar Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.40 2.28

$37 is the consensus price target of Flagstar Bancorp Inc., with a potential upside of 12.56%. The potential upside of the peers is -0.83%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Flagstar Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flagstar Bancorp Inc. -0.78% 3.45% -2.52% 13.16% 0.79% 30.61% Industry Average 3.61% 4.96% 7.62% 10.92% 9.91% 17.15%

For the past year Flagstar Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.24. Competitively, Flagstar Bancorp Inc.’s rivals are 31.02% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Dividends

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Flagstar Bancorp Inc.’s competitors beat Flagstar Bancorp Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit. It also provides other financial services to consumer and commercial customers, including lines of credit; revolving credit; treasury management solutions; equipment leasing; inventory and accounts receivable lending; and capital markets services comprising interest rate risk protection products. This segment serves consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers through its branch banking, business and commercial banking, government banking, warehouse lending, and held-for-investment (HFI) portfolio groups. The companyÂ’s Mortgage Originations segment originates, acquires, and sells one-to-four family residential mortgage loans through home loan and, national call centers, Internet, unaffiliated banks, mortgage banking, and brokerage companies. Its Mortgage Servicing segment offers services and subservices mortgage loans; and residential mortgages HFI and mortgage servicing rights, as well as noninterest-bearing escrow services. At December 31, 2016, the company operated a regional office in Jackson, Michigan; and 99 full services banking branches in Michigan, as well as leased 31 retail offices located in 19 states, 4 wholesale lending offices, and 3 commercial lending offices. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.