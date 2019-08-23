Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) to pay $0.04 on Sep 16, 2019; Qutoutiao – American Depositary Shares (QTT) Sellers Increased By 19.76% Their Shorts

Qutoutiao Inc – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:QTT) had an increase of 19.76% in short interest. QTT’s SI was 9.20M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 19.76% from 7.68M shares previously. With 1.99 million avg volume, 5 days are for Qutoutiao Inc – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:QTT)’s short sellers to cover QTT’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.45. About 546,971 shares traded. Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) is expected to pay $0.04 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:FBC) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.04 dividend. Flagstar Bancorp Inc’s current price of $36.04 translates into 0.11% yield. Flagstar Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.04. About 141,108 shares traded. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) has risen 0.79% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FBC News: 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c; 06/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE FLAGSTAR MORTGAGE TRUST 2018-2; PRESALE IS; 15/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE FLAGSTAR MORTGAGE TRUST 2018-3INV; PRESALE; 15/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-3INV; Presale Issued; 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp 1Q Net $35M; 21/05/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-2; 15/05/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-3INV (FSMT 2018-3INV)

Qutoutiao Inc. develops an application for news in China. The company has market cap of $1.29 billion. Qutoutiao Inc. was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. shares while 45 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 54.65 million shares or 3.41% less from 56.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 39,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brandywine Glob Inv Ltd accumulated 188,680 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De stated it has 206,982 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Second Curve Capital Ltd owns 3.51% invested in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) for 140,000 shares. D E Shaw Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 45,585 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 11,383 shares stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 34,500 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gru stated it has 0% in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Pnc Svcs Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Great West Life Assurance Co Can accumulated 39,034 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp has 133,150 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) for 33,452 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Wellington Management Limited Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.97M shares.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding firm for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.06 billion. The Company’s Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit. It has a 10.45 P/E ratio. It also provides other financial services, including consumer and corporate card services, customized treasury management solutions, merchant services, and capital markets services, such as loan syndications, as well as wealth management services and products.