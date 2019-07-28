Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) to pay $0.04 on Sep 16, 2019; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE)

Among 5 analysts covering Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC (LON:ULE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC had 9 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) rating on Friday, March 8. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and GBX 1759 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Berenberg. See Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) latest ratings:

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) is expected to pay $0.04 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:FBC) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.04 dividend. Flagstar Bancorp Inc's current price of $34.83 translates into 0.11% yield. Flagstar Bancorp Inc's dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $34.83. About 206,040 shares traded. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) has declined 4.59% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.02% the S&P500.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic and software solutions for the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company has market cap of 1.36 billion GBP. The firm operates in three divisions: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land. It has a 44.15 P/E ratio. The Aerospace & Infrastructure segment offers electronic control systems, such as position sensing and control; airframe and engine ice protection and detection; electronic architectures; weapon control; and noise cancellation systems, as well as instrumentation, control systems, and software solutions to the aerospace, rail, energy, and nuclear markets.

The stock increased 1.91% or GBX 36 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1925. About 71,330 shares traded. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Based On Its ROE, Is Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding firm for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.97 billion. The Company’s Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit. It has a 10.1 P/E ratio. It also provides other financial services, including consumer and corporate card services, customized treasury management solutions, merchant services, and capital markets services, such as loan syndications, as well as wealth management services and products.