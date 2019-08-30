Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) Stock Declined While Tiaa Cref Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holder Chilton Investment Co Has Increased Its Holding by $424,545

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) by 46.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc sold 45,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 51,922 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, down from 97,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Flagstar Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $36.4. About 101,985 shares traded. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) has risen 0.79% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FBC News: 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp 1Q Net $35M; 28/03/2018 – Flagstar Bank Receives Fannie Mae’s STAR Performer Award for Third Straight Year; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-2; 29/05/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-3INV; Presale Issued; 06/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE FLAGSTAR MORTGAGE TRUST 2018-2; PRESALE IS; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-3INV; 12/03/2018 Flagstar Closes on Acquisition of Mortgage Warehouse Portfolio from Santander Bank; 24/04/2018 – FLAGSTAR BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C; 12/03/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 1,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 111,668 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.89 million, up from 109,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $254. About 355,128 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgecreek Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.33% or 6,315 shares. Select Equity Group LP owns 101,061 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tealwood Asset accumulated 0.89% or 8,333 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% or 164 shares in its portfolio. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 7,005 are owned by Parsons Mngmt Ri. South Texas Money Mngmt stated it has 3,300 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 2,000 shares. South State Corporation has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Mackenzie Corp stated it has 1.17% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Sky Inv Grp Ltd Com stated it has 2.39% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Wellington Management Limited Liability Partnership has 430,332 shares. Moreover, Tdam Usa has 0.29% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Bourgeon Capital Management Ltd Company holds 21,327 shares or 3.12% of its portfolio.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22 billion and $2.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 48,112 shares to 845,142 shares, valued at $66.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Papa Johns Intl Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 67,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,268 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 15.29% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.85 per share. FBC’s profit will be $54.52 million for 9.29 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold FBC shares while 45 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 54.65 million shares or 3.41% less from 56.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Gru reported 0% in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Invesco Limited stated it has 609,808 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 246,656 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp owns 115 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 4.62 million shares. Rbf Cap Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 39,034 shares. 19,545 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Acadian Asset Management Llc stated it has 130,261 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) for 9,014 shares. Menta Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.28% in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC). Moreover, Banc Funds Ltd has 0.58% invested in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) for 237,211 shares. Systematic Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 40,020 shares. Basswood Ltd Liability Co holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) for 121,797 shares.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 12,273 shares to 380,533 shares, valued at $18.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avaya Holdings Corp by 30,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,618 shares, and has risen its stake in Sandridge Energy Inc.