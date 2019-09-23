Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Upped Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Stake by $952,000 as Stock Rose; As Wells Fargo Co (WFC) Stock Rose, Regents Of The University Of California Cut Its Position by $850,982

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 33,673 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.46M, up from 30,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $288.38. About 3,766 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & P97 FORM PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE MOBILE PAYMENTS A; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 EPS $7.55-EPS $7.85; 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q REV. $585.5M, EST. $599.5M; 27/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS CEO RONALD F. CLARKE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN — SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Net $705M-Net $735M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $7.55 AND $7.85; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Regents Of The University Of California decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co (WFC) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California sold 18,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 18,106 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $857,000, down from 36,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $48.5. About 342,903 shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 06/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, Autobooks, National Bank of Canada, Ignite Sales and mBank Win 2018 Monarch Innovation Awards; 16/03/2018 – Feds expand probe into Wells Fargo sales practices; 06/03/2018 – WALKING:-WELLS FARGO BANK PROVIDING $50M IN DIP/EXIT FINANCING; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS HEALTHCARE VENTURE IS AIMED AT ATTACKING THE MOAT SURROUNDING THE ENTIRE INDUSTRY; 06/04/2018 – Fresh Accusations Hit Wells Fargo Wealth Management — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING OC.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM – TRADER; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Exit Positions in 13F Filing Stories (Correct); 26/04/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 67,300 shares to 226,033 shares, valued at $9.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 10,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,879 shares, and cut its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 36,069 are held by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd stated it has 0.02% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated, California-based fund reported 50 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 11,931 shares stake. Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds 1,257 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 0% or 26 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Capital World Invsts holds 0.1% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 1.59 million shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Llc invested in 0.06% or 257,297 shares. Glenmede Na has invested 0.19% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Westfield Management LP reported 224,550 shares. Archon Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 23,500 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Co has invested 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Los Angeles & Equity Research holds 0.13% or 87,423 shares. 74 are owned by Parkside Bancorp &.

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “FLEETCOR Announces European Fuel Card Head to Lead North America Fuel Card Business – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Like FleetCor Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:FLT) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do FleetCor Technologies’s (NYSE:FLT) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Did FleetCor Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:FLT) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “FLEETCOR to Present at the Deutsche Bank 2019 Technology Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Iron City to redevelop former Wells Fargo branch for new event space – Birmingham Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds’ Most-Bought Stocks Last Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Charlotte-based exec chosen to help lead new group at Wells Fargo – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “VC Deals: Salesforce Sinks $300M Into WordPress Owner – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.