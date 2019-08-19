Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trimmed Parsley Energy (PE) Stake by $341,373 as Market Value Declined; As Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (MMYT) Stock Price Declined, Global Thematic Partners Upped Stake by $2.59 Million

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 22.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 17,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 62,703 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 80,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $16.42. About 2.84M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500.

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (MMYT) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 95,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.35% . The institutional investor held 1.47 million shares of the transportation services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.51 million, up from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $22.19. About 196,308 shares traded. MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) has declined 22.69% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MMYT News: 14/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD MMYT.O SAYS DOMESTIC FLIGHT BOOKINGS WILL START IN NEXT FEW WEEKS, FOLLOWED BY HOTELS, BUS AND HOLIDAYS BOOKINGS; 23/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q REV. $157.8M; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD – QTRLY REV $157.8 MLN VS $120 MLN; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 25C; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q LOSS/SHR 42C; 05/04/2018 – India’s MakeMyTrip partners Flipkart for travel bookings; 05/04/2018 MAKEMYTRIP PARTNERS WITH FLIPKART; MAKEMYTRIP, GOIBIBO,REDBUS, WILL LEVERAGE CUSTOMER BASE OF FLIPKART PLATFORM FOR ONLINE BOOKINGS IN TRAVEL SERVICES

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

