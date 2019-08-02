Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trimmed Its Stake in Pulte Group (PHM) by $480,168 as Share Price Rose; Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Position in Bank Amer (BAC) Cut by $313,551 as Market Valuation Rose

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc sold 11,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 36,168 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $998,000, down from 47,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $269.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $28.99. About 16.57M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – EIDOS THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 08/03/2018 – SEC Settled Charges Against Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith on Unregistered Sales of Securities on Behalf of China-based Issuer; 15/05/2018 – Lilly Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch International & Co. C.V. Files Annual Financial Report; 29/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 13/05/2018 – BAML RAISES HONG KONG 2018 GDP GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 4.0% FROM 3.5%; 01/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 13% in 2018, BofA Leads

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 25.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 17,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 51,429 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 69,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 310,303 shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice Pres, Human Re; 19/04/2018 – DJ PulteGroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHM); 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY HOME SALE REVENUES GAINED 21% TO $1.9 BLN

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 10.89% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $246.81M for 8.85 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 73,230 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Amica Mutual stated it has 8,927 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser Inc owns 10,439 shares. Cibc Ww Incorporated owns 24,185 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Westfield Cap Mngmt Communications LP owns 1.05 million shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 129,527 shares. Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 257,680 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Bb&T invested in 92,910 shares. The New York-based Mufg Americas Holding has invested 0% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 11,485 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Cwm holds 0% or 196 shares in its portfolio. Cognios Capital Ltd has 0.81% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 82,050 shares.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 14,677 shares to 43,862 shares, valued at $8.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 79,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 426,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B).

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc, which manages about $218.89 million and $138.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,336 shares to 16,641 shares, valued at $2.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 5,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,960 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 10.50 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci Invests has 0.8% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 5.18M shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 1.28 million shares. Moreover, Dnb Asset As has 0% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 4.96 million shares. First Natl Bank Of Hutchinson invested 0.3% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 1.16 million were reported by Gendell Jeffrey L. First Advsr Lp reported 1.16M shares. Archford Capital Strategies Lc has invested 0.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Meiji Yasuda Life holds 191,996 shares. Dudley Shanley Inc holds 214,300 shares. Patten & Patten Tn invested in 166,321 shares. Rench Wealth Mngmt reported 3.22% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Limited reported 239,587 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Kessler Inv Gru Limited Liability Co stated it has 5.01% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Virtu Financial Limited accumulated 0.07% or 44,540 shares. Heritage Investors Mgmt stated it has 619,694 shares.