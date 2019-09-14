Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trimmed Its Holding in Atmos Energy (ATO) by $2.73 Million; Modera Wealth Management Has Increased Position in Union Pacific (UNP) by $309,777

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 132,775 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.02M, down from 158,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $109.73. About 474,918 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 36.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 1,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 6,907 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17 million, up from 5,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.79B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $171.45. About 2.87 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold ATO shares while 126 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 95.13 million shares or 3.18% more from 92.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Bermuda-based Fil Ltd has invested 0.06% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Moreover, Whittier has 0.13% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 41,023 shares. Advisory Research reported 0.38% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.02% stake. Chevy Chase invested in 197,327 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Moreover, Partners Group Hldgs Ag has 5.14% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 53,684 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested in 0.01% or 259,256 shares. First Dallas holds 1.71% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 18,550 shares. Comerica Savings Bank holds 50,366 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Moreover, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Incorporated has 0.38% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 5,258 shares. Prudential Inc holds 105,855 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag stated it has 0.12% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Keybank National Association Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 26,321 shares.

Analysts await Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 12.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ATO’s profit will be $54.37M for 59.64 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Atmos Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.35% negative EPS growth.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 13,400 shares to 406,674 shares, valued at $34.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 39,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,070 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc Shs (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $547.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,808 shares to 9,274 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 2,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,622 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).