Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raised Its Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Position; Marathon Capital Management Decreased Care Com (CRCM) Holding

Marathon Capital Management decreased Care Com Inc (CRCM) stake by 19.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marathon Capital Management sold 24,875 shares as Care Com Inc (CRCM)’s stock declined 34.10%. The Marathon Capital Management holds 102,175 shares with $2.02 million value, down from 127,050 last quarter. Care Com Inc now has $327.98M valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.01. About 342,118 shares traded. Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) has declined 36.83% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CRCM News: 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q EPS 5c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 EBIT $31.0M-EBIT $32.0M; 09/05/2018 – Care.com to Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7-$46.0M; 15/05/2018 – Averon Welcomes Sheila Lirio Marcelo, Care.com Founder, Chairwoman and CEO to the Averon Advisory Board; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 10C, EST. 10C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Carecom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRCM); 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM INC CRCM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q Rev $47.3M

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) stake by 37.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired 8,089 shares as Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS)’s stock rose 20.93%. The Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund holds 29,735 shares with $3.98 million value, up from 21,646 last quarter. Universal Hlth Svcs Inc now has $13.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $147.14. About 440,523 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards

Among 3 analysts covering Carecom (NYSE:CRCM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Carecom has $30 highest and $1300 lowest target. $21.33's average target is 113.09% above currents $10.01 stock price. The stock has "Buy" rating by Roth Capital on Thursday, March 7. The firm has "Buy" rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by BTIG Research. The firm earned "Hold" rating on Thursday, March 7 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $247,500 activity. BELL GEORGE bought $247,500 worth of Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) on Friday, August 9.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) stake by 38,781 shares to 180,266 valued at $9.33 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) stake by 7,260 shares and now owns 51,511 shares. Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.