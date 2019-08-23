Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Position in T Mobile Us (TMUS) Has Upped by $1.44 Million; Marco Investment Management Has Boosted Its Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $5.80 Million

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 65.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 23,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 59,411 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.69 million, up from 35,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $234.44. About 1.09 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 20,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 116,884 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08M, up from 95,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $78.13. About 334,235 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – Moody’s: Change of Outlook to Negative Reflects the Fact That DT’s Consolidated Net Leverage Will Increase Following the Merger of TMUS and Sprint; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to Pay $40 Million Over Faked Outgoing Telephone Calls; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile/Sprint: thaw loser; 27/04/2018 – BREAKING:Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: T-Mobile, Sprint finalizing merger terms; 15/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: HOPING TO WORK WITH DISH ONCE SPRINT DEAL CLOSES; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 27/04/2018 – Sprint slides more than 11% after-hours as report says T-Mobile is nearing a deal for the company worth $24 billion. Sprint’s closing market value today was $26 billion after 8% surge; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts T-Mobile US Inc. Rtgs On Watch Neg On Merger Agrmnt; 27/04/2018 – T-MOBILE SAID TO ADVANCE TOWARD DEAL FOR SPRINT AT $24 BILLION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bancshares invested in 0.02% or 53,291 shares. Maplelane Capital Limited Liability Company reported 108,000 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd reported 9,500 shares stake. Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 21,090 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 4,348 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Com holds 10,737 shares. Cap Ww Invsts reported 17.76 million shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Soros Fund Mgmt Limited Co has 618,247 shares. Ajo LP has 0.5% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 1.41M shares. 510,242 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement System. Jane Street Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Illinois-based Cna Corporation has invested 0.62% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Westwood accumulated 44,433 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability owns 39,755 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Oz Mgmt Lp invested in 0.92% or 2.21M shares.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 21,195 shares to 34,308 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 7,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,511 shares, and cut its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (NYSE:AFG).

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82M and $538.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,400 shares to 4,775 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,064 shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0.85% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Prudential Financial holds 1.82 million shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Ima Wealth holds 0.73% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 7,614 shares. Ally owns 0.94% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 20,000 shares. Cap reported 19.08M shares stake. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 741,772 shares. King Luther Cap owns 11,834 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt reported 0.57% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Numerixs Investment Technologies owns 0.69% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 21,380 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp invested 0.32% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Northside Limited Company invested 0.53% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Llc holds 9,009 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Hudson Valley Invest Advisors Incorporated Adv invested in 23,758 shares or 1.42% of the stock. D E Shaw has invested 0.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Stifel Finance holds 1.49 million shares.