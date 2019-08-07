Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Position in Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Decreased as Share Value Rose; As Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Market Valuation Rose, Underhill Investment Management Decreased Position by $1.91 Million

Underhill Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc sold 11,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 74,785 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38 million, down from 86,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $179.56. About 2.13M shares traded or 55.39% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 27,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 251,038 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, down from 278,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.06. About 5.94 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $240,019 activity.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $342.48M for 9.89 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability holds 15,599 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Natl Trust stated it has 282,885 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Communications accumulated 137,235 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc holds 3,084 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Advsrs Limited Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Rbf Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 339,596 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 2.76M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Profund Advisors Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 26,524 shares. Tower Capital (Trc) owns 37,726 shares. White Elm Capital Lc accumulated 1.24 million shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 546,811 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Hawaii reported 12,416 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bb&T Secs Limited Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 724,787 shares. Cipher Cap Lp invested 0.14% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated accumulated 9,804 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 1,502 shares to 8,079 shares, valued at $8.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 360,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94 million for 89.78 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.