Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowered Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding; Lonestar Capital Management Has Cut By $1.24 Million Its Constellium Nv (CSTM) Stake

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased Constellium Nv (CSTM) stake by 6.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 123,981 shares as Constellium Nv (CSTM)’s stock rose 31.83%. The Lonestar Capital Management Llc holds 1.68 million shares with $16.83M value, down from 1.80M last quarter. Constellium Nv now has $1.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.4. About 1.11M shares traded or 0.82% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 5.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 45,400 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund holds 785,213 shares with $44.73 million value, down from 830,613 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $177.30B valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $53.15. About 15.61 million shares traded or 24.06% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 15/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos heeded the advice of the Oracle of Omaha; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CONCLUDES 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 13/04/2018 – TCS recognized as `Best in Class’ in Oracle SaaS Implementation Services in Europe by PAC; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with AI Powered Prospecting Applications; 16/03/2018 – Eubanks, Di Lorenzo receive annual Oracle US Tennis Awards; 06/03/2018 – Romanian firm emerges as leader in automating business tasks; 23/05/2018 – Inside Grapeshot’s $325 million decision to sell to Oracle, despite some investors thinking it could have grown into a $1 billion startup; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Textura Payment Management Surpasses $500 billion in Construction Value Managed on System

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased Fox Corp Cl B stake by 13,800 shares to 57,149 valued at $2.09M in 2019Q2. It also upped C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) stake by 5,900 shares and now owns 72,259 shares. S&P Global Inc was raised too.

Among 11 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $55 lowest target. $60.45’s average target is 13.73% above currents $53.15 stock price. Oracle had 24 analyst reports since May 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $59 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Cowen & Co. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, September 12 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, May 21 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Thursday, September 12. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $6000 target. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Hold” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, June 20. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, June 20. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Market Perform” rating. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wealth Architects Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Sather Financial reported 1.97% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Fred Alger Mngmt has 0% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Asset Strategies accumulated 15,261 shares. Lord Abbett Commerce Ltd Com has invested 0.19% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). California-based Private Wealth Partners Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Rothschild Inv Corporation Il holds 0.35% or 51,368 shares in its portfolio. Macroview Lc accumulated 8,584 shares or 1.27% of the stock. Raymond James Associates reported 2.02M shares. Puzo Michael J has 0.32% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Academy Cap Management Inc Tx owns 349,386 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability invested in 0.14% or 79,256 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi accumulated 107,071 shares. Sei Invs Co holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 1.46 million shares. Duncker Streett And accumulated 23,159 shares.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oracle In Buy Territory – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle: Novel Technologies But Questionable Growth Potential – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle: Stock Could Be Flat Until Revenue Reaccelerates – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle: Two Steps Forward, One Step Back – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $39.69 million for 10.69 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on September 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellium Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Constellium Announces Partial Redemption of 4.625% Senior Notes due 2021 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellium Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.