Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowered Its Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Holding by $435,600; Stock Rose; As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Holder Keybank National Association Has Lowered Stake

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 3,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 238,605 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.05M, down from 241,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $511.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $179.38. About 15.14M shares traded or 4.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 13/04/2018 – Will Facebook be regulated? @karaswisher, @CaseyNewton and @kurtwagner8 discuss on this week’s #TooEmbarrassed podcast; 04/05/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription-based version of its service; 16/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC-IN 2015, CO LEARNED THAT PSYCHOLOGY PROFESSOR AT UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE NAMED ALEKSANDR KOGAN LIED TO CO AND VIOLATED ITS PLATFORM POLICIES; 27/04/2018 – Facebook Warns of More Data Leaks (Video); 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO SAYS DELETED RAW DATA FROM FILE SERVER AFTER FACEBOOK’S REQUEST; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK’S AUDITS OF DATA HARVESTING BY OUTSIDE APPS WILL TAKE ‘MANY MONTHS’ TO COMPLETE; 21/03/2018 – EU LEADERS MAY DISCUSS FACEBOOK AT THURSDAY SUMMIT: OFFICIAL; 25/03/2018 – Facebook reportedly saves extensive data of personal calls, texts made by Android users; 24/05/2018 – Facebook will ask users outside of Europe to review their privacy settings, too Facebook is pushing its GDPR efforts to people outside of Europe; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Testifies Before Congress: LIVE

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 9.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 6,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 62,353 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.13 million, down from 68,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $68.4. About 1.06M shares traded or 1.18% up from the average. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop lcon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 19/04/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/03/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMEN TO OFFER $800M NOTES; 15/03/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Announces Pricing Of Private Notes Offerings; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q REV. $1.48B, EST. $1.32B; 03/05/2018 – Live Nation 1Q Rev $1.48B; 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment – LYV; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 01/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Investors to the June 18, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 03/05/2018 – Live Nation 1Q Loss $33.9M

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 20.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $179.04 million for 20.36 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 104.88% EPS growth.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 17,800 shares to 73,709 shares, valued at $3.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 33,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,705 shares, and has risen its stake in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold LYV shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 139.93 million shares or 3.87% less from 145.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Granahan Inv Management Ma reported 0.02% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Mirae Asset Global reported 0.01% stake. Amer Grp Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 273,785 shares. Ellington Mngmt Lc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 159 shares stake. California Public Employees Retirement owns 0.02% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 242,441 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott owns 16,457 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Retail Bank Of New York Mellon has 1.36M shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 0% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 442,883 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.06% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Gamco Et Al has invested 0.42% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability accumulated 373,706 shares. Accuvest Glob Advsr has invested 0.65% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Morgan Stanley holds 605,870 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $17.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DES) by 38,174 shares to 286,072 shares, valued at $7.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 14,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,694 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.12 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.