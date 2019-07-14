Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowered Its General Mls (GIS) Stake by $1.98 Million; Kopernik Global Investors Has Upped Diana Shipping (DSX) Stake

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc bought 719,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.64 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74M, up from 5.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.68. About 284,527 shares traded or 59.83% up from the average. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 25.57% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 04/04/2018 – DIANA REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V LA WITH SWISSMARINE; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 13, 2018; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – THROUGH A UNIT, CO ENTERED TIME CHARTER CONTRACT WITH SWISSMARINE SERVICES FOR ONE OF ITS CAPESIZE DRY BULK VESSELS, M/V HOUSTON; 30/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Salt Lake City With Cargill; 10/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Melia With United; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER CONTRACT WITH SWISSMARINE; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 9, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Houston With SwissMarine; 27/03/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Aliki With SwissMarine; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$18,000 PER DAY FOR MINIMUM 20 MONTHS TO MAXIMUM 22 MONTHS

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 17.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 38,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 180,266 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.33M, down from 219,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.44. About 3.42M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS GIS.N CEO SAYS NORTH AMERICAN FREIGHT SPOT PRICES WERE NEAR 20-YEAR HIGHS IN FEBRUARY; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Becomes Latest Victim of Higher Input Costs; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Increasingly Tight Control of All Expenditures in the Balance of Fiscal 2018

More notable recent Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Diana Shipping (DSX) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Zacks.com” on November 19, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Diana Shipping Inc. Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Dry Bulk Carrier Stocks Win Big On China Tariff Delay – Benzinga” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Drybulk Demand – Are Things Really That Bad? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dry Bulk Supply Side Outlook – Summer 2018 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2018.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Terms For Settling Trade Deal – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Prime headache setting up in grocery/food sector – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Can General Mills Find a Healthy Recipe for Growth? – The Motley Fool” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Armanino Foods Of Distinction Continues To Cook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 6,386 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors accumulated 0.02% or 800 shares. Avalon Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 24,420 are owned by Jensen Invest Mgmt. Park Natl Oh has 0.05% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 17,632 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware holds 0.05% or 6,547 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Advsrs Limited Company reported 150,708 shares. Regent Invest Llc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 25,860 shares. World Asset Inc owns 0.12% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 44,202 shares. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Smith Salley & Assocs holds 0.5% or 59,792 shares. Blume Inc owns 700 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.08% or 558,033 shares. Renaissance Ltd Llc accumulated 3.67 million shares or 0.17% of the stock.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 11,511 shares to 43,415 shares, valued at $3.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 13,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).