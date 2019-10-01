Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowered Copart (CPRT) Stake by $1.75 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Omnicom Group (OMC) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Teacher Retirement System Of Texas Has Increased Its Stake

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 23.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 23,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 78,861 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.89 million, down from 102,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $80.33. About 1.06M shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Rev $478.2M; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES AND VEHICLE SALES $478.2 MLN VS $373.9 MLN; 17/05/2018 – COPART SAYS IT CAN NOW EXPAND OPERATIONS IN BEXAR COUNTY; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Net $127.4M; 24/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Location Near Minneapolis, Minnesota; 22/04/2018 – DJ Copart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRT); 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 09/03/2018 – COPART – ACQUIRED AUTOVAHINKOKESKUS OY, A SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION COMPANY BASED IN FINLAND DOING BUSINESS AS AVK; 17/05/2018 – Copart, Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 09/03/2018 Copart Acquires Nordic Salvage Auto Auction Company

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 42.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas bought 166,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 558,573 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.78M, up from 391,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $78.3. About 1.25 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM 1Q REV. $3.63B, EST. $3.62B; 06/03/2018 NAFE Names FleishmanHillard One of the 2018 “Top 10 Companies for Executive Women”; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Forms Brand Consulting Group; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with Isobel Coney; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom holds steady in tough market for advertising groups; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omnicom Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMC); 15/03/2018 – TBWA Dominates Dubai Lynx International Festival Of Creativity; 16/05/2018 – The Integer Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 30/05/2018 – Sorrell plots comeback with new listed company after WPP exit; 11/04/2018 – Porter Novelli Taps Byron Calamese to Lead Boston Office

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold OMC shares while 195 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.67 million shares or 0.05% less from 220.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 191,820 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Qs Invsts Ltd Company holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 204,044 shares. Camarda Financial Advisors Limited Liability Corporation, a Florida-based fund reported 30 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.69% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Fincl Architects Inc reported 800 shares stake. The Michigan-based Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd has invested 0.03% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Bbt Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.24% stake. 40,557 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Moreover, Ariel Invests Llc has 0.7% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 684,479 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 94,340 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur owns 1,800 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mngmt holds 0.09% or 60,516 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Trust Company accumulated 0% or 500 shares.

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $12.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4,945 shares to 68,124 shares, valued at $13.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 80,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,655 shares, and cut its stake in Capri Holdings Limited.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 15,200 shares to 134,452 shares, valued at $10.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 39,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,070 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold CPRT shares while 159 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 179.03 million shares or 0.21% less from 179.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jlb Assocs Inc has invested 3.7% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp holds 0.1% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) or 57,756 shares. Ashford Capital Mgmt holds 404,760 shares or 4.05% of its portfolio. The Utah-based Wasatch Advsrs has invested 2.2% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 16,500 shares. Moreover, Element Cap Ltd Liability has 0.28% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.08% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited owns 355,954 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 375,560 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 11,836 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 54,671 shares. 28,754 are owned by Mason Street Advsrs Llc. Schwartz Counsel accumulated 2.37% or 619,000 shares. Moreover, Smithfield Tru has 0.04% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 5,055 shares. C M Bidwell & Associate Ltd holds 218 shares.