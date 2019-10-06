Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowered Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Holding By $2.08 Million; CMG HOLDINGS GROUP (CMGO) SI Decreased By 78.28%

CMG HOLDINGS GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:CMGO) had a decrease of 78.28% in short interest. CMGO’s SI was 82,800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 78.28% from 381,300 shares previously. The stock decreased 2.86% or $0.0002 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0068. About 1.47 million shares traded. CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased Campbell Soup Co (CPB) stake by 42.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 52,100 shares as Campbell Soup Co (CPB)’s stock rose 7.88%. The Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund holds 69,930 shares with $2.80M value, down from 122,030 last quarter. Campbell Soup Co now has $14.07B valuation. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $47.34. About 1.55 million shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 07/03/2018 Kraft Heinz launches incubator for ‘disruptive’ food startups; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Company Announces CEO Transition Plan; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.85-Adj EPS $2.90; 20/05/2018 – Correction to Campbell’s Strategy Comes Under Scrutiny After CEO Departure; 30/04/2018 – CorpU to Fuel Innovation and Supply Chain Excellence for Campbell Soup Company; 23/03/2018 – SNYDER’S-LANCE, GETS HOLDER OK FOR ACQUISITION BY CAMPBELL SOUP; 21/05/2018 – Campbell Soup May Be Downgraded by Moody’s Amid CEO Departure; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup chief steps down after fresh food debacle; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Keith R. McLoughlin Named Interim CEO; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL LOWERING FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

More news for CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) were recently published by: Globenewswire.com, which released: “CMG Provides Corporate Update OTC Markets:CMGO – GlobeNewswire” on September 13, 2019. Globenewswire.com‘s article titled: “CMG Holdings Reports Strong Second Quarter Results and Provides Update – GlobeNewswire” and published on August 13, 2019 is yet another important article.

CMG Holdings Group, Inc., a marketing communications company, engages in the operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors. The company has market cap of $1.09 million. The firm is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers branding and design services, such as graphic, industrial and package creates across traditional and new media, public relations, social media, media development and relations, and interactive marketing platforms to provide its clients with customary private digital media networks to design and develop individual broadcasting digital media channels to sell, promote, and enhance their digital media video content through mobile, online, and social mediums.

Among 6 analysts covering Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Campbell Soup has $5000 highest and $4000 lowest target. $43.33’s average target is -8.47% below currents $47.34 stock price. Campbell Soup had 10 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, August 20 by JP Morgan. Wells Fargo maintained Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) on Thursday, June 6 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) earned “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, September 3. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, September 4. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, September 4.

More notable recent Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) Pays A 0.7% In Just 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on October 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There An Opportunity With Campbell Soup Company’s (NYSE:CPB) 28% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than PepsiCo Does – The Motley Fool” on September 28, 2019. More interesting news about Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Campbell Soup (CPB) Reports Retirement of Nick Shreiber from Board – StreetInsider.com” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Bare Necessities: 3 Stocks That Keep Your Pantry Full – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) stake by 10,700 shares to 22,310 valued at $1.84M in 2019Q2. It also upped Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) stake by 11,800 shares and now owns 32,015 shares. Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold CPB shares while 145 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 156.81 million shares or 1.59% more from 154.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Lazard Asset Lc has invested 0.01% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Burney holds 0.09% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) or 35,432 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt Lp holds 306,176 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested 0.01% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). 8,105 were accumulated by Private Advisor Group Ltd Limited Liability Company. Virtu Llc accumulated 11,758 shares. Diversified Tru Co reported 5,050 shares. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.04% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 25,178 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has 0.2% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 269,037 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp reported 0% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Hussman Strategic Inc stated it has 0.73% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Morgan Stanley invested in 897,852 shares or 0.01% of the stock. City Communications reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.03% or 15,812 shares.