Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowered By $467,640 Its Conagra Brands (CAG) Position; Kopernik Global Investors Has Decreased By $505,934 Its Cameco (CCJ) Stake

Kopernik Global Investors Llc decreased Cameco Corp (CCJ) stake by 0.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kopernik Global Investors Llc sold 45,994 shares as Cameco Corp (CCJ)’s stock declined 15.61%. The Kopernik Global Investors Llc holds 9.46M shares with $111.54 million value, down from 9.51 million last quarter. Cameco Corp now has $3.38B valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.72. About 1.21M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) stake by 7.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 17,320 shares as Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)’s stock declined 4.21%. The Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund holds 207,642 shares with $5.76M value, down from 224,962 last quarter. Conagra Brands Inc now has $13.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $28.5. About 5.89M shares traded or 25.25% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands FY18 Federal Statutory Tax Rate Will Be Blended Rate; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Net sales in Conagra’s frozen food business rose 3 percent to $689 million in the quarter; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Sees Higher Profit Despite Rising Costs; 22/03/2018 – Conagra gets a profit boost from frozen foods sales and fewer discounts; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Hurt By Higher Costs, Retailer Inventory Cuts — Earnings Review; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q Net $362.8M; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 61C, EST. 57C; 06/03/2018 – US challenges JM Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Lamb Weston Ba2 CFR; revises outlook to positive

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.02 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $7.75 million for 109.00 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) stake by 7,481 shares to 33,663 valued at $4.80M in 2019Q1. It also upped Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) stake by 4,660 shares and now owns 13,109 shares. Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coho holds 2.73% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 4.36M shares. Tru Com Of Vermont owns 3,916 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Magnetar Financial Limited Liability Company holds 8,527 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Trustmark Savings Bank Tru Department holds 0% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 12,437 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.49% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). First Republic Investment Mngmt holds 55,374 shares. 1.18 million are owned by Susquehanna Intll Group Limited Liability Partnership. Roosevelt Invest Grp Inc has invested 0.1% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Comerica Savings Bank has 0.03% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Brown Brothers Harriman invested 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Company holds 0.05% or 2.14M shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 88,642 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.05% or 805,956 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.02% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. 1,600 shares valued at $48,096 were bought by Arora Anil on Tuesday, April 16. $668,250 worth of stock was bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P on Friday, June 28. 10,000 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares with value of $299,865 were bought by GREGOR JOIE A.

Analysts await Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 14.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CAG’s profit will be $195.26M for 17.81 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Conagra Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Conagra Brands Inc has $44 highest and $30 lowest target. $33.67’s average target is 18.14% above currents $28.5 stock price. Conagra Brands Inc had 11 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Thursday, April 11 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. The stock of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 22. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Jefferies.

