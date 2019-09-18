Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowered By $1.02 Million Its Cbs New (CBS) Holding; Logitech International S.A. – Registered Shares (LOGI) Shorts Lowered By 3.17%

Logitech International S.A. – Registered Shares (NASDAQ:LOGI) had a decrease of 3.17% in short interest. LOGI’s SI was 4.49M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.17% from 4.64M shares previously. With 202,200 avg volume, 22 days are for Logitech International S.A. – Registered Shares (NASDAQ:LOGI)’s short sellers to cover LOGI’s short positions. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $42.33. About 241,166 shares traded or 38.03% up from the average. Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has declined 10.23% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGI News: 28/03/2018 – Logitech G Launches New PRO Gaming Headset; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH SEES 2019 HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH 4Q OPER INCOME $39.1M; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH SEES FY ADJ. OPER INCOME $310M TO $320M; 02/05/2018 – Logitech Grows to Highest Ever Fiscal Year Sales, Up 16%; 04/05/2018 – LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA LOGN.S : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 47 FROM SFR 43; 09/04/2018 – Logitech Recognized With Record 13 Red Dot 2018 Product Design Awards; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH CONFIRMS ’19 OUTLOOK OF HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH FY SALES $2.57B, EST. $2.53B; 05/03/2018 – Logitech Reaffirms FY18 Sales Growth View of 12%-14%

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased Cbs Corp New (CBS) stake by 20.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 20,800 shares as Cbs Corp New (CBS)’s stock rose 0.74%. The Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund holds 78,591 shares with $3.92 million value, down from 99,391 last quarter. Cbs Corp New now has $16.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $43.3. About 5.47 million shares traded or 52.32% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 13/04/2018 – DUTCH FEB RETAIL SALES +2.6 PCT Y/Y AFTER REVISED +5.1 PCT IN JAN – CBS; 12/04/2018 – #BreakingNews — @CBSNews insiders say Shari Redstone will feel “tremendous pain” if Moonves is forced out as CBS chief amid CBS-@Viacom merger; Massive shareholder lawsuits plus Moonves’ $150m severance and other perks package if ousted more @foxbusiness 340pm EDT; 04/04/2018 – Viacom will propose a counter offer to CBS bid, sources say; 02/04/2018 – CBS Is Said to Plan Below-Market Bid for Viacom in Coming Days; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 04/04/2018 – Shari Redstone Is Said to Push for Viacom’s Bakish in a CBS Deal; 13/03/2018 – Music Stars Honor Elton John on the Rockin’ Tribute “Elton John: l’m Still Standing–A GRAMMY® Salute,” to Be Broadcast Tuesday, April 10 on CBS; 26/03/2018 – CBS: 60 MINUTES HAD HIGHEST METERED MKT RATING IN ABOUT 10 YRS; 27/03/2018 – BOSTON TO LET NUTONOMY, OPTIMUS RESUME SELF-DRIVING TESTS: CBS; 02/04/2018 – CBS is considering a bid to buy Viacom

More notable recent Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Logitech (LOGI) Down 4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Looking for a Trade Advantage With Logitech – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zoom Video (ZM) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Logitech Still Has Room To The Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bull Of The Day: Logitech (LOGI) – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold Logitech International S.A. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 52.21 million shares or 4.40% more from 50.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Lpl Fin Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Sg Americas Lc stated it has 3,696 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Gam Holdings Ag owns 1.09M shares or 1.7% of their US portfolio. Raymond James & Associate, a Florida-based fund reported 34,630 shares. Axa has 0.04% invested in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) for 262,665 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Co reported 124,917 shares. Comerica Financial Bank reported 0% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Prudential Public Limited Company holds 70,123 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). State Street has 0% invested in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). 1.12 million were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2.96M shares for 1% of their portfolio. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership reported 5,051 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Logitech International S.A., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.10 billion. The firm offers portable wireless Bluetooth speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups. It has a 27.13 P/E ratio. It also provides keyboards and covers for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices; pointing devices, such as PC and Mac-related mice, touchpads, and presenters; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combos; PC Webcams; and remote control and home automation products.

Among 2 analysts covering CBS (NYSE:CBS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CBS has $6300 highest and $6000 lowest target. $61.50’s average target is 42.03% above currents $43.3 stock price. CBS had 7 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 14 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ing Groep Nv holds 52,640 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel accumulated 323,267 shares or 1.27% of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Ferguson Wellman Capital reported 0.49% stake. Amp Invsts stated it has 301,369 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Johnson Financial Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 1,806 shares. 20,519 were accumulated by Alps Advsr. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc stated it has 53,484 shares. 19,261 were accumulated by Shell Asset Management Company. Neuberger Berman Group has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Raymond James Associate holds 0.01% or 178,933 shares. Cleararc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). British Columbia Management holds 115,876 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Citigroup holds 0.02% or 608,443 shares in its portfolio.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) stake by 21,500 shares to 57,189 valued at $2.86M in 2019Q2. It also upped Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) stake by 3,600 shares and now owns 33,173 shares. Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) was raised too.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About CBS Corporation’s (NYSE:CBS) Upcoming 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What CBS Corporation’s (NYSE:CBS) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CBS names Amazon exec chief marketing officer – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Apple, CSX, Tapestry, Total, Viacom And More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why CBS Stock Gave Up 18% in August – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 11, 2019.