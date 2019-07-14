Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Position in Mastercard (MA); Penn Capital Management Co Upped Its Itron (ITRI) Stake

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 14.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 15,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 116,993 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05 million, up from 101,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $61.81. About 152,021 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has declined 15.10% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 14/03/2018 – Romanian Utility Selects ltron’s Water Solution to Reduce Water Loss; 22/03/2018 – ltron Expands Work in Jordan to Address Non-Revenue Water; 01/05/2018 – Itron Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 08/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light Expands Work with ltron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 30/05/2018 – Itron Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and Itron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid; 28/03/2018 – ltron Collaborates with sonnen to Add Battery Storage to its Distributed Energy Management and Demand Response Solutions; 20/03/2018 – ltron Opens Call for Abstracts for ltron Utility Week 2018; 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC SAYS ANTICIPATED THAT THE QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q WILL BE FILED ON OR BEFORE MAY 15; 21/03/2018 – Itron to Modernize Electric and Water Systems in Northern California with OpenWay® Riva IoT Solution

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 21.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 49,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 277,102 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.24M, up from 227,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $279.54. About 2.23 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group I (NASDAQ:NXST) by 24,785 shares to 117,565 shares, valued at $17.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 41,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,934 shares, and cut its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 17,127 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank accumulated 358 shares. 255 were reported by Glenmede Tru Comm Na. Cushing Asset Management LP has invested 0.09% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). 34,156 are held by Van Eck Associates. Manufacturers Life The reported 22,314 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 6,572 shares. State Street Corp reported 968,283 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fin owns 186,559 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 12,600 shares. Penn Cap Mgmt Co holds 0.58% or 116,993 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Lpl Llc has 0% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 15,698 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 18,614 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 106,194 were accumulated by Hemenway Company Limited Company. Sequoia Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.11% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). American Asset, a Florida-based fund reported 1,900 shares. Lenox Wealth accumulated 3,157 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.2% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Nbt Comml Bank N A New York invested in 1,372 shares. 2,566 were accumulated by Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated. Mitsubishi Ufj & Corp has 1.15% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1.33M shares. Moreno Evelyn V owns 12,720 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Westfield Capital Commerce Limited Partnership accumulated 0.91% or 506,625 shares. Weitz Investment Incorporated holds 3.97% or 407,600 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein reported 10,000 shares stake. Creative Planning stated it has 0.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.67% stake. Pecaut And Co reported 9,755 shares stake.