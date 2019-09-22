Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Position in Ingredion (INGR); Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Decreased Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding by $525,594

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 92.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The institutional investor held 22,310 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.84 million, up from 11,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $82.06. About 768,215 shares traded or 29.60% up from the average. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades lngredion to Baa1; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 EPS $7.90-EPS $8.20; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Expecs Ingredion Will Remain One of the Top Producers of Starches and Sweeteners; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,469 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q EPS $1.68; 04/04/2018 – Ingredion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY REPORTED SHR $1.90

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 23.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 2,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 6,703 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69 million, down from 8,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $253.55. About 1.45M shares traded or 46.10% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kj Harrison And Prtn has 14,300 shares. Jcic Asset Management accumulated 0.02% or 240 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0.22% or 23.02 million shares in its portfolio. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability reported 788,635 shares. Citigroup holds 194,121 shares. Old Bankshares In invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.1% or 450,601 shares. Garrison Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 2.67% stake. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Corp has 8,491 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 3,630 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability invested in 16,165 shares. Marshall And Sullivan Inc Wa holds 3.33% or 18,711 shares in its portfolio. 58 are owned by Jfs Wealth Limited Liability Company.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Emerging Mkt (VWOB) by 8,235 shares to 130,025 shares, valued at $10.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Formula One Cl C by 128,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.86 million shares, and has risen its stake in Solarwinds Corp..

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.55M for 19.15 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 12,800 shares to 40,794 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 20,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,137 shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).