Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Holding in Apple (AAPL); As Icici Bank LTD (IBN) Stock Price Rose, Ameriprise Financial Has Increased by $333,685 Its Holding

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd (IBN) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 30,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.92 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.50 million, up from 2.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Icici Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.48. About 2.42M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 16/03/2018 – ICICI BANK HOLDING IN CLEARING CORP. OF INDIA NOW 9.9%; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI board unaware of Kanodias’ investment in Deepak Kochhar’s NuPower – Business Standard; 12/04/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK SAYS HAS PROVIDED CLARIFICATIONS TO SEBI WITH REGARD TO MEDIA REPORTS; 09/04/2018 – Probe Into India’s ICICI Bank Loans Can Hurt Reputation : Fitch — Market Talk; 02/04/2018 – ICICI: NOT RECEIVED ANY ENQUIRY FROM INDIA ED ON VIDEOCON LOAN; 25/05/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS CO., CEO RECEIVED NOTICE FROM SEBI MAY 24; 02/04/2018 – ICICI HASN’T GOTTEN COMMUNICATION FROM ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE; 31/03/2018 – India’s CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case; 08/03/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Bank rise 300 pts; SBI, ICICI Bank rally 3%; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – NONE OF THE INVESTORS OF NUPOWER RENEWABLES ARE BORROWERS OF BANK

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 22.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 266,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $271.00 million, up from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $931.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $202.54. About 8.14M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – Apple is well on its way to becoming the first trillion-dollar company. Founder Steve Jobs attributes the company’s success to one thing: intuition; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Services Rev $9.19B; 03/04/2018 – Spotify Initiated With Hold At Gabelli; Analyst Worries About Apple Competition, Record Label Leverage — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Taboola Signs Deal With ZTE to Create Android Rival to Apple News; 05/03/2018 – DONOHOE:COMMITTED TO OBTAINING APPLE TAX PAYMENT; 22/03/2018 – John Sculley, the former Apple CEO, weighs in on the Facebook fallout; 09/04/2018 – APPLE’S ENTIRE BUSINESS NOW POWERED WITH CLEAN ENERGY WORLDWIDE; 25/04/2018 – Robby Technologies Hires Former Apple Exec Saumil Nanavati to Guide Deployment of Autonomous Delivery Robots; 04/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon, and other wearable makers are catching on; 24/04/2018 – Irish government and Apple reach deal on back taxes

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 3,908 shares. Moreover, Usca Ria Ltd Liability Corp has 2.61% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 63,511 shares. Savant Cap Ltd Liability reported 1.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 35,788 were accumulated by Scott And Selber. Pinnacle Holding Co holds 0% or 20,836 shares in its portfolio. Virginia-based Atlantic Union Bancorp has invested 2.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jones Fincl Lllp reported 96,840 shares. Cardinal Cap Management owns 36,193 shares or 1.96% of their US portfolio. Bridges Invest Mgmt reported 577,240 shares. Hanson Mcclain has 0.37% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Legacy Capital Ptnrs Inc holds 61,997 shares. Parthenon Llc owns 30,831 shares. The Illinois-based Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora has invested 3.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Riggs Asset Managment Inc holds 2.63% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 20,345 shares. Valicenti Advisory Svcs Inc has invested 5.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 27,520 shares to 31,607 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) by 16,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,171 shares, and cut its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) by 3,906 shares to 230,674 shares, valued at $18.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northwest Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 120,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 683,171 shares, and cut its stake in Amkor Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR).