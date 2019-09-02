Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increased Position in Flowserve (FLS) by $1.42 Million as Market Value Rose; As Consolidated Edison (Put) (ED) Market Valuation Declined, Barclays Plc Has Decreased Its Position by $1.35 Million

Barclays Plc decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (Put) (ED) by 96.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc sold 16,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 500 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 16,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $88.9. About 1.72 million shares traded or 8.93% up from the average. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 39.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 31,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 111,239 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02M, up from 79,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $42.68. About 656,505 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 EPS 95c-EPS $1.15; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 27C; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Flowserve’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3; Maintains Negative Outlook; 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness Al technology for machine maintenance; 18/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE’S OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.70, EST. $1.65; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWSERVE’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3; KEEPS; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.8 BLN, DOWN 9.7% VERSUS 2017 YEAR-END; 22/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.19 Per Share

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 7,260 shares to 51,511 shares, valued at $8.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agnc Invt Corp by 35,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,976 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV).

More notable recent Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Flowserve +9% following strong Q1 earnings, improved margins – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Flowserve Corp (FLS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Flowserve to Provide General Maintenance Services for Shell-Operated Prelude Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) Facility – Business Wire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Flowserve enters contract with Shell Australia – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold FLS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 126.65 million shares or 4.27% less from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier reported 111 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.01% or 30,519 shares. Michigan-based Arcadia Corp Mi has invested 0.03% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 37,775 shares. Glenmede Na stated it has 231 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 31,361 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 30 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc, New York-based fund reported 921,833 shares. Fund Management Sa invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co has invested 0.48% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). State Street Corporation holds 5.36 million shares. 24,208 are owned by Granite Inv Partners Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Csat Advisory LP has 0.03% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). 117,023 are owned by Prudential Fin. 176 were reported by Winslow Evans Crocker.

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ED’s profit will be $534.51M for 13.63 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 181.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans has 70,661 shares. South Dakota Investment Council stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Dumont Blake Advisors holds 3,567 shares. Laffer holds 0% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 29,879 shares. Moreover, Advisor Partners Ltd has 0.09% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). First Midwest Bancorporation Tru Division, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,927 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Savant Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Ipswich Invest Management Inc owns 4,775 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 254,228 shares. Burns J W Inc owns 4,555 shares. Prudential Plc holds 0.01% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 18,821 shares. Ashfield Prns Lc holds 10,545 shares. Texas Yale Cap stated it has 12,580 shares. Colonial Tru Advsr has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Since March 31, 2019, it had 42 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $140,689 activity. $2,269 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares were bought by Sanchez Robert. HOGLUND ROBERT N also bought $9,730 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Sunday, March 31. Shares for $4,776 were bought by Cawley Timothy. RESHESKE FRANCES bought $88 worth of stock or 1 shares. Nadkarni Gurudatta D also bought $7,615 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares. Another trade for 9 shares valued at $796 was made by de la Bastide Lore on Sunday, June 30.