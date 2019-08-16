Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increased By $2.02 Million Its Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stake; Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Lowered Celgene (CELG) Position By $2.21 Million

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased Celgene Corp (CELG) stake by 20.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 23,483 shares as Celgene Corp (CELG)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp holds 92,344 shares with $8.71M value, down from 115,827 last quarter. Celgene Corp now has $66.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $93.31. About 2.19 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 21/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena $CELG $PRTA +13%; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene Corporation (CELG); 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 22/04/2018 – DJ Denali Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNLI); 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD AND CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS AND PROFITS; 12/03/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) stake by 45.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired 72,048 shares as Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB)’s stock declined 11.94%. The Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund holds 231,880 shares with $6.66M value, up from 159,832 last quarter. Williams Cos Inc Del now has $27.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $22.92. About 8.57M shares traded or 10.14% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c; 17/05/2018 – Williams resubmits Northeast Supply natgas pipeline permit with N.Y; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FOLLOWING CONSUMMATION OF MERGER, WILLIAMS PARTNERS WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF WILLIAMS; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Williams Companies, Inc. at ‘BB+’; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Places Williams Companies on Rating Watch Positive

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% or 11,438 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset has 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 56,164 shares. Verity And Verity Llc reported 38,595 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Us Natl Bank De holds 0.01% or 179,805 shares. Moreover, Intact Invest has 0.13% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 128,400 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 51,066 are owned by Telemus Capital Limited Liability. Cap Rech Global invested in 0.02% or 2.65M shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt stated it has 79 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 28,307 were accumulated by Advisor Prns Lc. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Company has 0.38% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 90,635 were accumulated by Levin Strategies L P. National Asset Inc accumulated 17,247 shares. J Goldman & Com Limited Partnership has 0.09% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). L And S Advsr Inc, a California-based fund reported 44,369 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. The insider ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653. CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Wednesday, August 7. CHAZEN STEPHEN I had bought 10,000 shares worth $273,275. On Thursday, August 8 the insider Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should The Williams Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WMB) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Williams Companies Stock Slumped 12% in July – The Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Williams Companies Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Weekly CFO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks Perfect for Retirees – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased Linde Plc stake by 27,520 shares to 31,607 valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) stake by 21,195 shares and now owns 34,308 shares. Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Williams Companies has $32 highest and $2700 lowest target. $30.20’s average target is 31.76% above currents $22.92 stock price. Williams Companies had 11 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. The stock of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Credit Suisse. The stock of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 6. Jefferies maintained The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $32 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) rating on Friday, August 2. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $3000 target.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celgene Continues Growing While Waiting for its Acquisition to Close – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IBB, GILD, CELG, VRTX – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Celgene is Now Oversold – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Has Upside â€” But Mind the Risks – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene (CELG) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Raises Revenue Guidance – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Celgene has $103 highest and $95 lowest target. $100.20’s average target is 7.38% above currents $93.31 stock price. Celgene had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of CELG in report on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) rating on Thursday, February 28. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $100 target. Jefferies maintained Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) rating on Thursday, February 28. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $95 target. Mizuho maintained the shares of CELG in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Amer Mgmt Corporation has 9,730 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Retail Bank owns 0.41% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 677,206 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) holds 8,994 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 4,432 shares. Page Arthur B has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Majedie Asset Management Ltd invested in 43,502 shares or 0.29% of the stock. 14,171 are owned by Dynamic Cap Mngmt Limited. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 37,100 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds holds 585,327 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins holds 24,560 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Riverhead Ltd Co holds 0.06% or 16,333 shares in its portfolio. Cap Inv Ltd has invested 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Webster Savings Bank N A reported 9,074 shares stake. Fulton National Bank Na invested in 0.18% or 27,381 shares. Jennison Assoc Llc owns 223,455 shares.