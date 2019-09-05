Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increased By $1.63 Million Its Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Holding; Arete Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed By $379,056 Its Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Stake

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Ford Mtr Co Del (F) stake by 75.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 47,382 shares as Ford Mtr Co Del (F)’s stock declined 7.48%. The Arete Wealth Advisors Llc holds 15,781 shares with $139,000 value, down from 63,163 last quarter. Ford Mtr Co Del now has $36.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.2. About 27.01 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 02/05/2018 – Ford Represented by Autonomous Vehicle Development Partner Argo AI at Citi’s 2018 Car of the Future Symposium; 19/03/2018 – Ford Motor CTO Ken Washington has joined the board of Desktop Metal; 21/04/2018 – MediaPost: Ford Motor Co., WPP’s Largest Client, Puts Ad Account Up For Review; 09/05/2018 – Factory Fire Snuffs Out Production of Key Ford, Mercedes Models; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Ford Credit Auto Owner Trust 2018-A; Issues Presale; 15/03/2018 – Ford Readies North America’s Freshest Lineup by 2020 with Onslaught of Connected New Trucks, SUVs and Hybrids; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 10/03/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Sources say Doug Ford has won Ontario PC leadership, but official announcement still delayed; 30/04/2018 – Ford’s new CEO, Jim Hackett, announced a bold strategic move for America’s most enduring automaker: abandoning the car business; 10/05/2018 – Supplier fire isn’t just hurting Ford, supply issues are rippling across auto industry

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) stake by 23.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired 12,064 shares as Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)’s stock declined 15.54%. The Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund holds 62,996 shares with $8.52 million value, up from 50,932 last quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $21.87B valuation. The stock increased 2.47% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $97.53. About 3.71M shares traded or 67.55% up from the average. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS TO INCUR ADDITIONAL RESTRUCTURING AND RELATED EXPENSES OF APPROXIMATELY $15 MLN TO $80 MLN IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Adds Alexion, Exits Zimmer Biomet: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Makes $788 Million Bid for Sweden’s Wilson Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Offers SEK232 in Cash for Each Wilson Therapeutics Share; 15/03/2018 Alexion Announces Positive Top-Line Results Showing Successful Phase 3 Clinical Study of ALXN1210 in Complement Inhibitor; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Launches SEK6.56B Cash Offer For Wilson Therapeutics; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $149 FROM $147; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL TO BE ABLE TO PRODUCE GENERIC SOLIRIS: ATTORNEY GENERAL; 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS ALEXION INTENDS TO FINANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH CASH ON HAND; 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS ALEXION WILL ACQUIRE WILSON THERAPEUTICS THROUGH A TENDER OFFER

More notable recent Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Suggests It’s 41% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Alexion (ALXN) Down 3.2% After Amgen Buys Otezla From Celgene – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ALXN vs. CBM: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alexion down 8% premarket on Amgen challenge of Soliris patents – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: GS, COST, ALXN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has $180 highest and $161 lowest target. $167.50’s average target is 71.74% above currents $97.53 stock price. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had 12 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 19. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased Linde Plc stake by 27,520 shares to 31,607 valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Agnc Invt Corp stake by 35,373 shares and now owns 167,976 shares. Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rock Springs Capital Mngmt Lp holds 242,500 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Shelton Mngmt accumulated 2,750 shares. Vision Cap Mgmt has 10,369 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 62,996 shares. The Connecticut-based Hartford Investment has invested 0.09% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Commerce Savings Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Lazard Asset Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 12 shares. Stevens Limited Partnership has 28,018 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Aperio Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 74,395 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.24% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Pitcairn accumulated 2,508 shares. Channing Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.43% or 68,622 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0% or 19 shares in its portfolio. Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda invested 0.34% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased Alphabet Inc stake by 578 shares to 2,165 valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares (MUB) stake by 6,526 shares and now owns 16,078 shares. Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was raised too.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $95,950 were bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C on Monday, July 29. THORNTON JOHN L had bought 10,200 shares worth $100,038 on Thursday, May 23. The insider FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought $8.00M.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ford recalls 483K vehicles in the U.S. – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Auto Manufacturers Invest In A Carless Future – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ford locates buyer for Brazil plant – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “This Just In: Ford Stock Upgraded – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ford to build midsize EV crossovers in Michigan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) holds 0.13% or 861,419 shares. Grimes holds 17,285 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Asset Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv holds 0.56% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 91,487 shares. Gargoyle Advisor Limited Liability holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 66,953 shares. Finemark National Bank invested in 29,104 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 770,878 shares. Loews Corp reported 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Essex Mgmt Limited reported 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Moreover, Kentucky Retirement System has 0.15% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Covington Cap has 0.01% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Gateway Inv Advisers Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 440,935 shares. 1.55M are held by Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited. Bokf Na owns 0.01% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 57,068 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 2.85M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields & Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 10,416 shares.