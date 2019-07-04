Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Holding in Keycorp New (KEY) Has Raised by $842,205 as Stock Value Declined; Constellium Nv (CSTM) Shares Rose While Brigade Capital Management LP Has Lifted by $602,000 Its Position

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 22.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 56,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 302,340 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76M, up from 246,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.79. About 4.39M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate To 4.75 Percent; 29/03/2018 – KeyCorp: Acquired Key Insurance & Benefits Services Inc. as Part of 2016 Merger With First Niagara Fincl Group; 30/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS $54 MLN VS $58 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, TIER 1 RISK-BASED CAPITAL RATIO WAS 10.84 PCT; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES $881 MLN VS $870 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP SEES FY18 NET INTEREST INCOME $3.95B-$4.05B; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Dividend to 12c

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 86,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.76M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.03M, up from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.14. About 282,812 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 38,781 shares to 180,266 shares, valued at $9.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sensata Technologies Hldng P by 7,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,006 shares, and cut its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

