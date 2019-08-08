Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Holding in Dover (DOV) Cut as Share Value Declined; Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Stake Held by Bridges Investment Management Inc

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) by 18.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 13,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 87,811 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.68M, up from 74,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $167.58. About 151,688 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 30/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Promotes Kevin M. Freeman To Executive Vice President And Chief Operating Officer; 26/03/2018 – REG-Correction: Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE; 08/05/2018 – REG-Lindsay Goldberg considering a sale of its 49% stake in Odfjell Terminals B.V. Odfjell SE considering a tag along of its shareholding in Odfjell Terminals Rotterdam; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – EARL E. CONGDON TO BECOME SENIOR EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 13/04/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM WILL COMMENCE UPON EXPIRATION OF PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED 2-YR PROGRAM ANNOUNCED ON MAY 23, 2016; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT SAYS GREG GANTT TO BECOME CEO; 26/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual Report 2017; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Qtr 2018; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Less-Than-Truckload Rev Per Hundredweight Up 5.9% Quarter to Date

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 5,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 106,442 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98 million, down from 112,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $91.25. About 34,113 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth of 3%-4%; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 27/04/2018 – Delaware AG: Two Men Convicted Of Dover Murder After Week-Long Trial; 08/05/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES DOVER TO ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/05/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER WILL RECEIVE A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700 MLN FROM APERGY IN CONNECTION WITH COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Dover Corp. to ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dover Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOV); 18/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Recreational Fishing Funding to meet April 24 in Dover; 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp to Receive One-Time Payment of $700M; 20/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – CEO ROBERT LIVINGSTON WILL RETIRE ON APRIL 30

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $223.98 million for 14.91 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 24,341 shares to 84,164 shares, valued at $22.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 565,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.04 million activity. Kosinski Anthony K had sold 2,184 shares worth $196,713 on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 17,398 shares to 32,217 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Com (NYSE:AIG) by 15,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,269 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

