Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Upped Newmont Mng (NEM) Position By $788,865; Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO)’s Sentiment Is 0.38

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.38 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.62, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 3 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 8 sold and decreased their equity positions in Calamos Global Total Return Fund. The hedge funds in our database now have: 442,890 shares, down from 663,637 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Calamos Global Total Return Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 5 Increased: 2 New Position: 1.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) stake by 17.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired 22,539 shares as Newmont Mng Corp (NEM)’s stock declined 5.34%. The Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund holds 154,565 shares with $5.53M value, up from 132,026 last quarter. Newmont Mng Corp now has $32.02B valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $39.06. About 6.32M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 22.12% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – COO THOMAS PALMER SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE THE HIGHEST PRODUCTION AND LOWEST COSTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER – CONF CALL; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 907 are held by Sun Life Financial. Kentucky Retirement stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Farmers Merchants Invs holds 0% or 232 shares. Andra Ap holds 98,700 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 531,397 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking. Carroll Associate Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 108,600 are held by Numerixs. Nordea Inv has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Prudential Financial owns 509,730 shares. 600 are owned by Hartford Fincl Mngmt. Riggs Asset Managment Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Ww Asset Mngmt owns 34,148 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 72 shares. Hilton Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 164 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $179,183 activity. 4,000 shares were sold by Goldberg Gary J, worth $136,520 on Friday, February 1. Shares for $42,663 were sold by Palmer Thomas Ronald on Friday, February 1.

Among 5 analysts covering Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Newmont Mining Corporation had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 3 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, April 9. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold”.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased Coca Cola European Partners stake by 11,938 shares to 61,204 valued at $3.17M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS) stake by 8,391 shares and now owns 55,909 shares. Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) was reduced too.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The company has market cap of $112.62 million. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It has a 39.07 P/E ratio. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.