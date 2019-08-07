Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Upped Its Roper Technologies (ROP) Position; Lateef Investment Management LP Has Upped Guidewire Software (GWRE) Holding By $7.50 Million

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) stake by 16.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired 6,012 shares as Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)’s stock rose 1.82%. The Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund holds 42,443 shares with $14.51M value, up from 36,431 last quarter. Roper Technologies Inc now has $36.53B valuation. The stock increased 2.23% or $7.67 during the last trading session, reaching $351.8. About 472,202 shares traded or 1.99% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) stake by 41.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lateef Investment Management Lp acquired 77,348 shares as Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)’s stock declined 2.68%. The Lateef Investment Management Lp holds 263,768 shares with $25.63M value, up from 186,420 last quarter. Guidewire Software Inc now has $8.01B valuation. The stock decreased 3.64% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $93.26. About 2.00M shares traded or 208.07% up from the average. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 26/04/2018 – Guidewire Software Announces Prelude Software as a New Solution Partner; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform; 19/04/2018 – ConTe.it Implements Guidewire System for Underwriting, Policy Administration and Billing; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF $200M; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nicholas Prns Lp invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Glynn Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 16,940 shares. Bamco Ny accumulated 6.68 million shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 265,298 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corp stated it has 680 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Ltd Com holds 0% or 2,579 shares in its portfolio. Wasatch Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 1.01M shares. Global has 1.22 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Comm Mn has invested 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). 15,506 were accumulated by Us Financial Bank De. Lpl Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Ellington Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 3,600 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 43,510 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Van Eck Associate has 626,838 shares. M&T Bank stated it has 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Guidewire Software, Inc.’s (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Guidewire stock falls after company leadership change – San Francisco Business Times” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Guidewire Counts On Platform Partners For Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Guidewire Appoints Mike Rosenbaum as CEO; Marcus Ryu Transitions to Chairman Role – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Good2Go Auto Insurance Leverages Guidewire Insurance Platform for Predictive Analytics – Business Wire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Guidewire Software had 7 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by PiperJaffray given on Monday, March 4. The stock of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) earned “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, March 7.

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased Alphabet Inc stake by 6,898 shares to 37,855 valued at $44.55M in 2019Q1. It also reduced New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) stake by 193,818 shares and now owns 919,164 shares. First Data Corp New was reduced too.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Roper Technologies Stock Soared 37.4% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Roper Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Note On Roper Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:ROP) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies Announces Dividend NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) stake by 21,195 shares to 34,308 valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Athene Hldg Ltd stake by 20,304 shares and now owns 92,921 shares. General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) was reduced too.