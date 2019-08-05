Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Upped Cooper Cos (COO) Position By $785,584; Electronics For Imaging (EFII) Has 1.28 Sentiment

Electronics For Imaging Inc (EFII) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.38, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 77 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 60 reduced and sold stock positions in Electronics For Imaging Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 44.08 million shares, up from 43.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Electronics For Imaging Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 46 Increased: 52 New Position: 25.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased Cooper Cos Inc (COO) stake by 22.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired 2,654 shares as Cooper Cos Inc (COO)’s stock rose 17.40%. The Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund holds 14,570 shares with $4.32 million value, up from 11,916 last quarter. Cooper Cos Inc now has $16.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.45% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $330.02. About 20,982 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 23/05/2018 – Cooper Cos: Holly Sheffield to Join as EVP, Chief Strategy Officer; 14/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cooper Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COO); 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees FY18 Adj EPS $11.70-Adj EPS $11.90; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EPS IN FISCAL 2018 AND ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER, EX. ONE-TIME CHARGES AND DEAL-RELATED AMORTIZATION; 23/04/2018 – Brian Andrews to Succeed Albert White as Chief Financial Officer of The Cooper Companies; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES – COOPERSURGICAL ACQUIRED ASSETS OF LIFEGLOBAL GROUP AND ITS AFFILIATES; 23/05/2018 – COOPER OS. NAMES HOLLY SHEFFIELD AS EVP, CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COS. BUYS LIFEGLOBAL GROUP, EXPANDING FERTILITY

Electronics For Imaging, Inc. provides industrial format display graphics, label and packaging, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.60 billion. The companyÂ’s Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk and Matan format display graphics, Reggiani textile, Jetrion label and packaging, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and construction material digital inkjet printers; ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, and thermoforming ink, as well as a variety of textile ink, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water dispersed printing ink; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s printing surfaces comprise paper, vinyl, corrugated, textile, glass, plastic, aluminum composite, ceramic tile, wood, and other flexible and rigid substrates.

Cadian Capital Management Lp holds 2.95% of its portfolio in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. for 2.81 million shares. Needham Investment Management Llc owns 226,500 shares or 2.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Walthausen & Co. Llc has 1.85% invested in the company for 529,271 shares. The New York-based Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc has invested 1.68% in the stock. Skyline Asset Management Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 364,950 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Cooper Companies had 14 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Jefferies. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The stock of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Wells Fargo. The stock of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) earned “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Raymond James. The stock of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Stephens.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold COO shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 107,752 were accumulated by Rmb Capital Mgmt. Amalgamated Commercial Bank owns 10,214 shares. Bamco Ny invested in 0.3% or 235,532 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 0.02% or 1,194 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,195 shares. Goelzer Invest Management Inc, Indiana-based fund reported 7,128 shares. First Foundation Advsr invested in 0.21% or 11,970 shares. Contravisory Invest Mgmt Incorporated holds 1,528 shares. Quantbot Techs LP reported 3,370 shares stake. Utd Capital Advisers Limited Company holds 0% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) or 1,396 shares. First Manhattan Company, New York-based fund reported 806 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability holds 0.09% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) or 832 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Llc invested in 730,384 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Company holds 180 shares.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) stake by 21,195 shares to 34,308 valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Athene Hldg Ltd stake by 20,304 shares and now owns 92,921 shares. Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) was reduced too.