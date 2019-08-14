Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Upped Cardinal Health (CAH) Position by $715,632; Envestnet Asset Management Holds Holding in Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB) by 22.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 52,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.46% . The institutional investor held 291,144 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.11 million, up from 238,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Prosperity Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $65.73. About 397,686 shares traded. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has declined 0.86% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical PB News: 30/05/2018 FLOWERING TREE’S SACHDEVA PICKS VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK; 30/05/2018 – SACHDEVA: VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK IS `MERCEDES AT TOYOTA PRICE’

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 20.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 14,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 88,905 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, up from 73,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $44.67. About 2.12 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 31/05/2018 – Oncologists See Opportunities, Challenges with Emergence of Precision Medicine; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – TRC CAPITAL’S “MINI-TENDER” OFFER IS FOR OFFER PRICE OF $65.85 PER CARDINAL HEALTH SHARE; 07/03/2018 – U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 28/03/2018 – Survey Finds 40 Percent of Health Care Providers Have Canceled Surgical Cases Due to Lack of Supplies; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N ON CONF CALL SAYS THAT OPERATING COSTS AND INVENTORY RESERVES CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGES IN CORDIS UNIT; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Lowers Outook on Weak Performance — Earnings Review; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject the Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Cordis Initiatives Will Take Some Time; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $72.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) by 3,558 shares to 15,648 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 44,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 647,870 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,900 are held by Benjamin F Edwards & Co. Cambridge Fin Group Incorporated Inc accumulated 115,612 shares. 95,398 are owned by Raymond James Assoc. Richard Bernstein Ltd Liability Com reported 0.1% stake. Lowe Brockenbrough And Company stated it has 0.14% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Weatherly Asset LP reported 0.07% stake. 8,320 are owned by Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Company. Bogle Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership De holds 0.93% or 253,356 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk Corporation reported 0.05% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Loomis Sayles And LP owns 230 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0.01% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 1.03M shares. Delta Asset Management Lc Tn accumulated 457 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0.02% or 500,202 shares in its portfolio. Smart Portfolios Ltd owns 175 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 5,850 shares to 106,442 shares, valued at $9.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 7,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,511 shares, and cut its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).