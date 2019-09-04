Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Raised Its Stake in Kimco Rlty (KIM) by $686,088; Tiger Eye Capital Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Lifted by $9.18 Million as Stock Value Rose

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (KIM) by 41.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 38,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% . The institutional investor held 130,814 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, up from 92,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Kimco Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.86. About 1.39 million shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $304.1M, EST. $296.3M; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $230.4M, EST. $296.3M; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TOYS R US LIQUIDATIONS AFFECT FEW RATED RETAIL REITS; LONG-TERM PROSPECTS ARE POSITIVE; 30/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Completes Second Stage of Suburban Square Redevelopment with Life Time Athletic Grand Opening; 03/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Reports First Quarter 2018 Transaction Activity; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO REALTY CORP – SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $0.72 TO $0.79; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q FFO 37c/Shr

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 120.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 78,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 143,848 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97 million, up from 65,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 5.66 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Will Spend $5 Billion on Internet of Things Development; 25/04/2018 – Brazil prosecutors say Windows 10 settings violate local laws; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS TO INVEST $30 MLN IN FRANCE OVER 3 YEARS TO HELP DEVELOP ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (Al) SECTOR IN FRANCE; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Executive Vice President Terry Myerson to Leave Company; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s quarterly profit rises 35 percent; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland

More notable recent Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Kimco’s Development Strategy Work in an E-Commerce Age? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kimco Realty: Turnaround Update – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kimco Realty prices $350M of notes, to redeem $300M of preferred stock – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Would Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold KIM shares while 111 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 368.10 million shares or 4.74% more from 351.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garrison Bradford & Assoc invested in 0.35% or 22,000 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.82% or 73,390 shares. Moreover, Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation invested in 226,102 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, a Netherlands-based fund reported 57,731 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 964,095 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Raymond James Ser Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Twin Capital Management holds 0.55% or 602,950 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Strs Ohio has 565,948 shares. Mackenzie owns 0.01% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 162,438 shares. Sei Investments Communication invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 455,550 shares. Cleararc accumulated 10,224 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 38,781 shares to 180,266 shares, valued at $9.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agnc Invt Corp by 35,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,976 shares, and cut its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L).

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45 billion and $411.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ferrari N V by 30,905 shares to 7,021 shares, valued at $939,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 210,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,655 shares, and cut its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN).