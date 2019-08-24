Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Raised International Business Machs (IBM) Position By $7.82 Million; LAIR LIQUIDE ORD ORDINARY SHARES (AIQUF) Shorts Raised By 26.45%

LAIR LIQUIDE ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AIQUF) had an increase of 26.45% in short interest. AIQUF’s SI was 19,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 26.45% from 15,500 shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 65 days are for LAIR LIQUIDE ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AIQUF)’s short sellers to cover AIQUF’s short positions. The stock increased 2.61% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $138.95. About 168 shares traded. L'AirÂ LiquideÂ S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUF) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased International Business Machs (IBM) stake by 24.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired 55,464 shares as International Business Machs (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund holds 277,984 shares with $39.22M value, up from 222,520 last quarter. International Business Machs now has $114.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 4.41M shares traded or 18.25% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 21/03/2018 – IBM: Morgan Stanley Cheers Display of Watson Success at ‘Think’ Conference — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS’S NEWFIELD FORMERLY DIRECTOR OF MSS FOR IBM; 09/03/2018 – IBM: No Targets? That’s Somewhat By Design, Says CFO — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE EXITED IBM, GHC IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 10/04/2018 – iWave Appoints Gerry Lawless CTO & Chief Evangelist; 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk’s top 5 personality traits, according to an IBM supercomputer; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.49% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 173,554 shares. 8,327 were reported by Beaumont Finance Partners Ltd Llc. Nadler Fincl Gp Inc reported 1,907 shares stake. Connors Investor Inc invested in 0.03% or 1,742 shares. Moors & Cabot Incorporated reported 53,518 shares stake. Citigroup Incorporated holds 381,958 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Asset Group Inc Inc has invested 0.28% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Trillium Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 7,602 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.15% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,815 shares. Hills Natl Bank And Trust accumulated 5,973 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.06% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). First National Trust Comm invested 0.33% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). The North Carolina-based Sterling has invested 0.04% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Among 9 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Int`l Business Machines has $17500 highest and $140 lowest target. $158.56’s average target is 22.37% above currents $129.57 stock price. Int`l Business Machines had 12 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16500 target in Thursday, July 18 report. Bank of America maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Monday, August 5. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $17000 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 5 by Nomura. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 18 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Market Perform”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by Wells Fargo.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased Sensata Technologies Hldng P stake by 7,100 shares to 50,006 valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) stake by 17,784 shares and now owns 51,429 shares. Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) was reduced too.

