Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Lowered Stake in Conagra Brands (CAG) as Valuation Rose; As O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) Shares Declined, Barbara Oil Company Has Decreased Its Stake by $776,000

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 7.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 17,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 207,642 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76M, down from 224,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.1. About 3.39 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CEO SEAN CONNOLLY SPEAKS ON CALL; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q Net $362.8M; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Margin Near Low End of Range of 15.9% to 16.3%; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA: TRANSPORTATION COSTS WERE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CALL ENDS; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS COMMENTS ON FTC POSITION ON WESSON PROPOSED SALE; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees Repurchase of Approximately $1.1B Shrs in FY18; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Reported Net Sales Growth Approximately 150 Basis Points Higher Than Organic Net Sales Growth Rate; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS SAYS DISAGREES WITH COMMISSION’S DECISION

Barbara Oil Company decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barbara Oil Company sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $777,000, down from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barbara Oil Company who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $6.47 during the last trading session, reaching $383.35. About 401,283 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR Target Leverage Ratio Updated to 2.50 Times; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Sales View Signals Easier Ride for Car-Parts Retailers; 05/03/2018 – Dir O’Reilly-Wooten Gifts 976 Of O’Reilly Automotive Inc; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY TOTAL REVENUE $9.4 BLN TO $9.6 BLN; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Elected to Board, Accepts Executive Vice Chairman Position; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $3.95 TO $4.05, EST. $4.01; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Settlements Over Sex Harassment Become Public; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 30/04/2018 – Gaming group Rank names John O’Reilly as new chief

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $35.52 million activity. Shares for $1.36 million were sold by SHAW JEFF M on Tuesday, February 12. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider BURCHFIELD JAY D sold $563,880. HENSLEE GREGORY L sold $18.72 million worth of stock or 50,000 shares.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $368.11 million for 19.97 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.43% EPS growth.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 56,147 shares to 302,340 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 22,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Tuesday, April 16. 1,600 shares valued at $48,096 were bought by Arora Anil on Tuesday, April 16.

Analysts await Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 14.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CAG’s profit will be $194.45 million for 18.19 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Conagra Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.