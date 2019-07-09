Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Lowered Its Loews (L) Stake by $1.41 Million; Valuation Rose; Vontobel Asset Management Holds Stake in Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS)

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 19.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 29,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,781 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, down from 156,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $55.49. About 939,852 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has declined 0.08% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.51% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 06/03/2018 Loews Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Net $293M; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS 1Q REV. $3.58B; 08/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Sends Open Letter To the Boards of Directors of Loews Corporation and Boardwalk Partners LP; 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Board of Loews Corporation Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Un; 09/04/2018 – Loews Corp.’s Consolidated Container to Acquire PolyCycle Solutions Assets From DS Services; 09/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY SAYS HAS ACQUIRED ASSETS OF POLYCYCLE SOLUTIONS FROM DS SERVICES; 10/05/2018 – Loews Calls Fund Comments `Unfair,’ No Decision on Boardwalk Yet

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 165,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 992,966 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98M, up from 827,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.52. About 5.14M shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 44.80% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.23% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 30/03/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Committed to Invest Up to $250M Into a Private Equity Fund With Consumer Goods and Supply Chain as One of Its Key Investment Areas; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Plummets Post-Market Among Chinese ADRs Monday; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE REDUCED VIPS IN 1Q: 13F; 30/03/2018 Vipshop Investing in a Private Equity Fund; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q EPS 12c; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Adds Vipshop Holdings, Exits Tal Education: 13F; 14/05/2018 – VIPS SEES 2Q REV. 20.5B YUAN TO 21.3B YUAN, EST. 21.37B YUAN; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER ADS RMB 0.77; 15/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Vipshop Trades Actively

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $12.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 229,266 shares to 1.41M shares, valued at $54.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 92,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 24,424 shares to 119,043 shares, valued at $9.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 4,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold L shares while 128 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 186.95 million shares or 4.10% less from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neville Rodie Shaw holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 5,670 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Regentatlantic Cap invested in 0.03% or 10,142 shares. The Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 0.23% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 52,218 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 136,492 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Trust Lp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 375,049 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Dnb Asset Management As owns 29,795 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd stated it has 4,200 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Management holds 0.19% or 20,395 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Com holds 16,933 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank invested in 176,798 shares. Wallace Management invested in 425,555 shares or 2.82% of the stock. 6,890 are owned by Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated.

