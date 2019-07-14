Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Lowered Dover (DOV) Position by $544,050; Stock Value Rose; Shannon River Fund Management Has Trimmed Stake in Bottomline Tech Del (EPAY) as Share Value Declined

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY) by 78.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 191,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.74% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 50,963 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, down from 241,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Bottomline Tech Del Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $43.32. About 125,735 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has risen 0.49% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.94% the S&P500.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 5,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,442 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98 million, down from 112,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $100.06. About 854,946 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 08/05/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES DOVER TO ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS ROBERT A. LIVINGSTON TO RETIRE; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $1.9 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 6% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dover Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOV); 20/03/2018 Dover Microsystems Expands Team; 16/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Tidal Finfisheries to meet April 18 in Dover; 09/05/2018 – Dover Announces Distribution of Shrs of Apergy to Hldrs; 26/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hallmark Lighting/; 22/05/2018 – Dover Microsystems Announces Advisory Board; 18/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Autopsy Results Regarding Deaths in Dover

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $573.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3,500 shares to 207,010 shares, valued at $32.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardlytics Inc by 148,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold EPAY shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 1.08% more from 37.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Interest Group Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). 15 were accumulated by Parkside Natl Bank Trust. Capital Ww owns 3.74M shares. Bb&T holds 0.01% or 7,495 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 370,502 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. North Star Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 740,228 shares. Us Bancshares De reported 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 2,308 shares. Td Asset Management owns 0% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 9,400 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 2,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 31,572 shares. Moreover, Fdx Advsr has 0.01% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 5,383 shares. Principal Group Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 328,917 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,329 shares. Ohio-based Victory Cap Mgmt has invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc).

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 131,406 shares to 734,710 shares, valued at $45.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 3,934 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,666 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, up 19.23% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.3 per share. DOV’s profit will be $225.27M for 16.14 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $3.26 million activity. $641,609 worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) shares were sold by Cabrera Ivonne M. Shares for $1.08 million were sold by Kloosterboer Jay L on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $196,713 were sold by Kosinski Anthony K.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru holds 18,610 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Asset Mngmt, a Colorado-based fund reported 21,981 shares. Marco Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.11% or 6,056 shares. Tctc Holdg Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 3,500 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 284,747 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 15,345 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 126,180 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement has 0.05% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 27,315 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) or 20 shares. California Employees Retirement has 0.03% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 301,126 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 15,531 shares. 310 are held by Advisory Service Networks Llc. 2,383 were accumulated by Holderness Investments. Kbc Nv reported 0.3% stake. Whittier Tru holds 0% or 888 shares in its portfolio.

