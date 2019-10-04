Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Lowered Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Position by $475,700; Wexford Capital LP Increases Holding in Visa (V)

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 417.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 9,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 12,041 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09 million, up from 2,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $394.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $176.08. About 2.49M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Visa Aims to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments, Tokenization in Latin America, Caribbean; 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 08/05/2018 – Peninsula Clean Energy Provides Visa Corporate Campus 100% Renewable Electricity; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – INCREASED FISCAL FULL-YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK BASED ON STRONG PERFORMANCE IN THE FIRST HALF; 10/05/2018 – H-2B Visa Demand Vastly Outstrips the Number Allowed By Law; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban – letter; 28/05/2018 – Canada Intends to Lift Visa Requirement on the United Arab Emirates; 28/05/2018 – Even the Smartest Millennials Are Stumped by Danish Visa Rules; 25/04/2018 – VISA – FOR UPCOMING WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA, EXPECT MORE THAN 550 BANK AND MERCHANT PARTNERS TO UTILIZE FEE FOR SPONSORSHIP – CONF CALL

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 307,662 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.05 million, down from 314,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $71.71. About 781,003 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savant Capital Limited Liability Company owns 11,303 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. West Oak Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.28% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Diligent Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.94% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Creative Planning reported 352,743 shares stake. Jnba has invested 0.23% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc accumulated 958 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt invested in 44,583 shares. Peavine Limited Liability Com invested 0.13% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Atlas Browninc has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated stated it has 0.49% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Quebec – Canada-based Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has invested 0.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Howe & Rusling Inc invested in 0.1% or 3,419 shares. 13,571 are owned by Next Group. Steadfast Cap Management Ltd Partnership reported 542,058 shares stake. Dakota Wealth Management holds 55,356 shares or 1.84% of its portfolio.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34 billion and $860.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 35,411 shares to 629,334 shares, valued at $23.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zillow Group Inc by 917,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,239 shares, and cut its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chickasaw Mgmt Limited Co has 15,645 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 916 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 105,079 are owned by Boston Common Asset Management Limited Liability Corp. Williams Jones And Associate Lc owns 262,687 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Jag Limited Com holds 0.23% or 28,351 shares. Cypress Ltd Liability (Wy) holds 1,960 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Investec Asset North America Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 8,830 shares. 508,376 were reported by Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Korea Inv stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc has 0.11% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 1.52M shares. First Republic Inv Inc reported 286,000 shares stake. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd has 1,132 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 73,485 shares stake.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.19 million for 25.25 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 29,100 shares to 126,004 shares, valued at $5.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 6,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,222 shares, and has risen its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L).