Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Lowered By $325,428 Its Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Stake; MYREXIS (MYRX) Shorts Decreased By 3.66%

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) stake by 9.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 27,119 shares as Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)’s stock declined 6.62%. The Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund holds 251,038 shares with $3.18M value, down from 278,157 last quarter. Huntington Bancshares Inc now has $15.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.32. About 7.89 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 14.16% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) stake by 9,630 shares to 60,346 valued at $5.46M in 2019Q1. It also upped Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) stake by 11,512 shares and now owns 34,524 shares. Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) was raised too.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $9,681 activity. $240,019 worth of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) was bought by STEINOUR STEPHEN D. On Monday, January 28 the insider Thompson Mark E sold $249,700.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil has 922,129 shares. Davenport And Communications has invested 0% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.04% or 1.22M shares in its portfolio. Janney Capital Limited Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 58,728 shares. First Interstate State Bank owns 0% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 417 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Communication Ltd reported 20,292 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Pa invested 0.05% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Scotia Inc holds 0.01% or 33,174 shares. Ameritas Investment Inc holds 19,486 shares. King Wealth reported 0.05% stake. 138,620 were accumulated by Cibc Mkts Corporation. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 114,869 shares. Ameriprise Fin stated it has 7.89M shares. Missouri-based Century has invested 0% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Tru Fund stated it has 20,813 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Huntington Bancshares had 5 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) on Monday, July 8 to “Underperform” rating. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Monday, January 28. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 19.