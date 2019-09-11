Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Lifted Its Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Holding by $1.12 Million; As Masco (MAS) Shares Rose, Shareholder Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Decreased Holding

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 41.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 14,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 50,906 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 35,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $74.9. About 916,729 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical: New Expansion to Be Complete in 3Q; 03/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS TARIFFS ON ETHYLENE GLYCOL, DIETHYLENE GLYCOL EFFECTIVE APRIL 12; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declares victory in the Democratic primary in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 2018 EPS GROWTH IN MIDDLE OF 10%-14% RANGE; 02/04/2018 – Eastman Recognized as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for the Seventh Time; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 05/03/2018 Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN PLANS 2Q MAINTENANCE OF LONGVIEW, TX, CRACKER; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declared victory in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 40.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 792,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.50M, down from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $42.61. About 1.39M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eastman Chemical cites trade issues for Q2 weakness – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 29,910 shares to 126,781 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 27,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,038 shares, and cut its stake in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $197.55 million for 15.00 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 15,000 shares to 532,000 shares, valued at $88.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 842,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD).