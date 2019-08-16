Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Increased Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) Holding by $1.64 Million as Share Value Rose; Midas Management Has Lifted Its Tyson Foods (TSN) Stake by $1.28 Million as Share Value Rose

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) by 47.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 57,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.99 million, up from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $87.75. About 574,295 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT FISCAL 2018 SALES TO GROW ABOUT 6% TO BETWEEN $40 BLN-$41 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Tyson Foods CEO Thomas Hayes Says Career Uncertainty Is Natural (Video); 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Pork Segment Adjusted Operating Margin About 8%; 04/04/2018 – MIZUHO SECURITIES ANALYST JEREMY SCOTT SAYS SIGNIFICANT DROP IN SOYBEAN PRICES WOULD BE A BOOST FOR U.S. MEAT COMPANIES AS THEY CAN ABSORB THOSE LOWER COSTS; 02/05/2018 – Tyson Foods to Webcast BMO Presentation; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N FY2018 REV VIEW $40.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – Tyson Foods CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 17 Months; 05/04/2018 – Tyson Foods, Trying to Balance Productivity Demands with Worker Churn, Expands Safety Partnership; 07/05/2018 – Tyson: Majority of Chg Increase Expected to Be Incurred in FY19; 02/05/2018 – TYSON VENTURES REPORTS INVESTMENT IN FUTURE MEAT TECHNOLOGIES

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) by 69.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 11,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.76% . The institutional investor held 28,423 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04M, up from 16,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Reinsurance Grp Of America I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $147.87. About 60,149 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN; 23/04/2018 – RGA Appoints New Members to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP AMENDS BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Rev $3.17B; 29/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Insurance Subsidiaries of Nassau Reinsurance Group Holdings, L.P; 30/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP 1Q OPER EPS $1.61, EST. $2.49; 14/03/2018 Reinsurance Group of America to Host Investor Day; 26/03/2018 – Reinsurance Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Net $100.2M

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15 million and $234.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 8,777 shares to 5,392 shares, valued at $755,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) by 16,916 shares to 42,171 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Athene Hldg Ltd by 20,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,921 shares, and cut its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

