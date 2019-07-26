Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Increased Position in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) by $2.27 Million as Stock Rose; Suvretta Capital Management Has Decreased Its Anthem (ANTM) Position by $5.21 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 18,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 283,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.27M, down from 301,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $5.04 during the last trading session, reaching $293.95. About 1.93M shares traded or 21.16% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 50,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 221,755 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, up from 171,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $47.19. About 4.04M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.46; 05/05/2018 – The surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite” is not significantly hurting Activision Blizzard’s gaming business; 16/04/2018 – Activision Blizzard Partners with Nielsen on Esports Brand Valuation; 17/05/2018 – Activision announces ‘Call of Duty’ battle-royale game to compete with ‘Fortnite’; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.79; 14/05/2018 – Team from Laval University Wins Heroes of the Dorm® National Championship; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co. Ltd. | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/03/2018; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q EPS 65c; 03/05/2018 – Correction to Activision Revenue Headline

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31M and $3.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 89,800 shares to 473,800 shares, valued at $54.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 50,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,119 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agnc Invt Corp by 35,373 shares to 167,976 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 27,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,607 shares, and cut its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD).