Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Decreased Its Dover (DOV) Stake; Atlassian Plc – Class A Ordinary Share (TEAM) Shorts Raised By 7.14%

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased Dover Corp (DOV) stake by 5.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund analyzed 5,850 shares as Dover Corp (DOV)'s stock declined 0.49%. The Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund holds 106,442 shares with $9.98 million value, down from 112,292 last quarter. Dover Corp now has $12.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $88.93. About 818,748 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500.

Atlassian Corporation Plc – Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:TEAM) had an increase of 7.14% in short interest. TEAM's SI was 8.31M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.14% from 7.76M shares previously. With 1.64M avg volume, 5 days are for Atlassian Corporation Plc – Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:TEAM)'s short sellers to cover TEAM's short positions. The SI to Atlassian Corporation Plc – Class A Ordinary Share's float is 7.52%. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $142.62. About 842,839 shares traded. Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) has risen 97.13% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.13% the S&P500.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides team collaboration and productivity software solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $34.51 billion. It offers project tracking, content creation and sharing, real-time communication, and service management products to large and small organizations. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; HipChat that provides teams a way to communicate in real-time and share ideas, updates, codes, and files; Trello, a Web project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams; Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and JIRA Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT help desks, and legal and HR teams.

Among 7 analysts covering Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Atlassian Corporation has $15000 highest and $120 lowest target. $140’s average target is -1.84% below currents $142.62 stock price. Atlassian Corporation had 13 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, June 13, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) rating on Thursday, June 13. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $13500 target. The stock of Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 2. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, July 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, May 9. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. Canaccord Genuity maintained Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) rating on Friday, July 26. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $15000 target. Morgan Stanley upgraded Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) rating on Thursday, May 23. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $14500 target. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, July 26 with “Overweight”. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) stake by 16,068 shares to 79,898 valued at $19.95M in 2019Q1. It also upped Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) stake by 18,673 shares and now owns 130,416 shares. Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) was raised too.

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $222.52M for 14.53 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.