Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Cut Its Stake in General Mls (GIS) as Stock Price Rose; As Prospect Capital (PSEC) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Timber Hill Has Increased Stake

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.37. About 1.72M shares traded or 9.06% up from the average. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL NAMES VAN DASK CFO, CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys 1.1% of Limelight Networks; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Prospect Capital Corp. ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Neg; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – INTENDS TO USE REMAINDER OF NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO INVEST IN SHORT TERM DEBT INVESTMENTS; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Pricing of $90.0 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 17.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 38,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 180,266 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.33M, down from 219,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $53.8. About 3.24M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – EQUITY OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON APRIL 2; 24/05/2018 – General Mills at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 21/03/2018 – General Mills cuts profit forecast as freight, commodity costs weigh; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 09/05/2018 – NESTLE INDIA -APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR ADDING NESTLÉ BREAKFAST CEREALS FROM CEREAL PARTNERS WORLDWIDE (CPW) TO ITS EXISTING PORTFOLIO THIS YEAR

Since June 4, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). 17,917 are owned by Wesbanco Comml Bank. Da Davidson Co owns 37,143 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Management Limited Liability accumulated 30,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Susquehanna Int Group Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Highlander Cap Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Huntington Bancorp accumulated 0% or 500 shares. Callahan Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 12,500 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings Inc owns 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 18,085 shares. Arrowstreet Lp invested in 1.03 million shares. First Allied Advisory holds 47,396 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Smithfield has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Utd Services Automobile Association holds 404,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Prospect Capital Reports March 2019 Quarterly Results and Declares Additional Monthly Distributions – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Prospect Capital Announces Pricing of $175 Million of 6.375% Convertible Notes due 2025 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Prospect Capital (PSEC) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 27, 2019 : ADSK, VEEV, HPE, HEI, PSEC, PAHC, OOMA, LCI – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $462.69 million for 17.47 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 57,792 shares to 257,659 shares, valued at $10.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 20,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,884 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS).